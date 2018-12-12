The MOST Stylish Moments of 2018

December 12, 2018 12:55 IST

We saw a *lot* of glamour and style this year.

Fashion legend Edith Head once said, 'You can have anything in life if you dress for it.'

Few believe this as ardently as a movie star.

Every single outfit is a carefully picked statement designed to grab eyes, parade stardom and arouse admiration.

Between award ceremonies, weddings, festivals, parties and promotions.

Bollywood threw quite a bit of glamour our way in 2018.

Sukanya Verma recaps the year with some of her favourite looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

The original Queen of Cannes took a break from Cinderella gowns to bowl us over in an artistic Michael Cinco embodying a butterfly's metamorphosis at the prestigious film festival.

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allia Al Rufai/Instagram

She has us at the colour. The effortless opulence of Anushka's emerald green chanderi is seven yards of hand-woven m-a-g-i-c!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Zero actress stood out once again in her dreamy Falguni and Shane Peacock feathered gown at the star-studded DeepVeer reception.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

The avant garde dresser continued her spree of quirky and extravagant numbers all year long. But it's the stunning image of her as a real life bride in an exquisite Anuradha Vakil lehenga and traditional jewelry that's etched in our memory.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zuhair Murad/Instagram

Be it her scorching pink turn in a sculpted Ashi Studio gown on the Cannes red carpet or her gorgeous wedding trousseau that's inspired countless bride-to-be goals, Deepika brought tons of drama.

We particularly dig her ode to Frida Kahlo in a custom Sabyasachi and a sequined scarlet Zuhair Murad.

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

There might be a monotony to Kangana favouring the sari, but when it looks as chic and smashing as her nod to Bollywood's 1960s fashion at her maiden Cannes outing, who's complaining?

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

After a wobbly beginning, someone's really upped her fashion game. Look after look, Alia's regularly knocking it out of the park.

Be it the clean-cut elegance of her black and gold Shyamal & Bhumika, the bright splendour of her lime green Sabyasachi or the sexy, demure vibe of her pastel Monsoori gown, the Raazi star hit all the right notes.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

The Gods of Style are smiling. The million-dollar smile actress has finally found her groove.

Her radiant appearances in a Rimple Harpreet Narula ensemble and a sparkly Tarun Tahiliani lehenga underscore it most fashionably.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bebo has kept things super slick and sexy this year. We love.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Does Lolo ever have a bad fashion day? We doubt. Here's proof.

Shah Rukh Khan

On a scale of Zero to 10, it's a perfect 10 on 10 for King Khan and his suave style in a pinstripe suit or bug print tie.

Janhvi Kapoor

We quite liked the old Hollywood drama the Dhadak debutante brought to the red carpet in a magnificent Ralph and Russo.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Andhadhun, Badhai Ho... it's been a great year for Mr Khurrana. And the always dapper actor sure looks dressed for it.

Kartik Aaryan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karthik Aaryan/Instagram

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Ka leading man is another star on the rise to watch out for on screen. And the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

If there's one movie star whose clothes are as powerful and fabulous as her far-reaching fame, it's PC.

Whether cheering for her pal Meghan Markle at the royal wedding in glittering Dior or walking down the aisle in a delicate Ralph Lauren and fiery red Sabyasachi respectively, it was a fashion win-win for Mrs Chopra-Jonas.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Promotion or party, the Stree star keeps it hip and lively. We approve.

Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Dulha of the year, hands down!

Though his wedding wardrobe is nowhere as wacky as his infamous fashion sense, they stayed true to his innate flamboyance and love for larger-than-life.

Rajkummar Rao

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Bhansali/Instagram

Don't be fooled by his small town boy image on screen. Our man is clearly the clotheshorse in reality.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

How pretty is Malla, as Karan Johar would say, in this ethnic green sharara?

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

And here's how you make everyone see green in awe and envy. Kriti's annual style files impress yet again.

Rahul Khanna

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

We don't see much of this dishy dude in the movies. But when it comes to style, Vinod Khanna's son is never off trend.

Couple couture

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The couple that dresses trendily lives happily. Or so these pictures say.