The BEST Instagram posts of 2018

December 18, 2018 12:45 IST

Missed these amazing pictures this year? We give you a recap.

Bollywood's glamorous lifestyle is no longer a secret.

Thanks to Instagram, fans are privy to every tiny detail about their favourite star -- from the designer they are wearing to the destination they are holidaying in.

But it's the more personal posts that reveal they're just as human.

Our favourite Instagram pictures from Bollywood this year offer glimpses of their cheer, children and crisis.

Sukanya Verma rifts through Instagram's amazing celebrity pictures, and brings you the best.

AB meets ABram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Who wouldn't want to be related to Amitabh Bachchan? Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child ABram agrees.

The Big B warmly recounts how the five year old believes him to be 'his father's father' and wished to know why the superstar doesn't live with them in Mannat.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel, anyone?

KJo's biggest multistarrer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Speaking of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, this cozy picture of Bollywood's biggest stars is a perfect example of letting bygones be bygones.

Things could get awkward considering the history between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and their respective loves Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Or even Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan who engaged in a war of wisecracks not too long ago.

Except the sheer warmth of their togetherness leaves little room for cynicism.

Being Virat's Chand Ka Tukda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's karva chauth celebration is one of the most liked tweets of 2018.

And why not?

The photograph captures their adoration for one another most romantically.

Bonds of love

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan tying a rakhi to her baby brother Taimur is easily one of the cutest sights we saw this year.

Clearly, there's no ill-will between Saif's children from his ex-wife Amrita Singh and Taimur's mommy Kareena.

The last one

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sridevi/Instagram

We miss Sridevi. We always will.

This last picture she updated before her untimely demise during a family wedding is special.

That's how we'll remember her -- sparkling, smiling and surrounded by loved ones.

Kapoor and Daughters

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The manner in which the entire Kapoor family gathered around to shield and support Sridevi's daughters is undeniably touching.

On Janhvi's 21st birthday, just days after her mom's passing, all her cousins rallied around the youngster.

Happy birthday, Sunshine!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's adorable birthday wishes for her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra co-star gave us warm fuzzies.

Can't wait to see these two talented actors make magic on screen.

Like mommy like daughter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

'My Aaradhya'.

'My Life'.

'My Eternal Love'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account is full of mommy-daughter PDA.

But this one set against Disneyland Paris is our absolute favourite.

Thugs of Gaul-istan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

Not one to do anything half-heartedly even if it's just his son's pre-birthday bash in Matheran, Aamir Khan makes sure he gets into the skin of his character.

The actor works every bit of his famous perfectionism as Obelix while wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad are happy to be Getafix and Asterix.

Let's not forget Dogmatix!

Sonam Ki Shaadi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Candid shots are the best.

This one of a giggling Sonam Kapoor and besotted Anand Ahuja on their wedding day gets our vote over all those magazine spread worthy-photus in a heartbeat.

Sallu and Ammi!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan takes time off in Malta with 'the love of his life'.

Also the one who has stuck by him the longest -- mommy Salma.

Saif, Soha, spouses and babies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha, their significant others -- Kareena and Kunal Khemu and respective kids -- Taimur and Inaaya enjoy a family vacation at a fancy Maldives resort.

Perks of being moderately famous, huh?

Ain't nobody like my desi girl!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Roka, bridal showers, reception, saat pheras, the works -- the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding was one elaborate affair.

As stunning as she looked at every single celebration, that moment of her dancing in the cheerful yellow lehenga on her mehendi day is quintessential Bollywood dulhania.

Shahid's big announcement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid and Mira Kapoor picked a fun and creative way to announce their second child's arrival.

Big sister Misha's participation and enthusiasm for the same makes it all the more attractive.

DeepVeer make it official!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The power couple's Italian wedding was a strictly private affair and the lack of inhibition it allowed them, as they embrace the biggest day of their lives, is unmistakable in their glorious wedding album.

We love the masti-filled mood around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beaming smiles during one of the many, many ceremonies.

Sonali Bendre's heartbreaking revelation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming'.

Neither did we, Sonali.

And yet the remarkable courage, grace and determination with which she's accepted this painful challenge is inspiring to say the least.

More power to you.

The Khan parivaar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

SRK and Gauri's brood has definitely inherited their parents' stylish demeanour.

Aryan, Suhana, ABram show off their swag whilst holidaying with their mum and dad in Pompei, Italy.

No 1 Family!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The maker of all the No 1 movies, dadu David Dhawan and his wife turned dadi Lali, chachu Varun, daddy Rohit and mommy Jaanvi welcome the newest entrant in the family in twinning T-shirts.