Priyanka's BEST bridal look? VOTE!

Sukanya Verma gives you a lot of inspiration from Priyanka and Nick for your big day!

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas on December 1 and 2, but the festivities leading to her big day started months before.

Gowns and ghagras, PC's wedding fashion is elegant and exciting.

Roka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

The Quantico star picked a sunny yellow Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla anarkali for her roka ceremony.

The American singer's proposal was straight out of a romantic novel. Nick went down on one knee on the Greek island of Crete, right after her birthday bash, holding a giant Tiffany ring.

Bridal Shower

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PC's bridal shower was one lavish affair.

Dressed in diamonds and a wispy white Marchesa, the stunner and her all girls gang let their hair down at New York's Tiffany & Co Blue Box Café.

Bachelorette party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood's most eligible bachelorette partied hard before giving up her singledom as evident in this dramatic Georges Chakra haute couture feathered mini dress and duster.

Mehendi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Though we've watched PC in numerous bridal avatars on screen, nothing comes close to this adorable sight of the star spinning her colourful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla organza lehenga at her real-life mehendi ceremony.

Sangeet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It was a glittering sari from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla yet again for Priyanka's sangeet function where the Chopras and Jonas families danced to the beat of Bollywood chartbusters.

Saat pheras

Umaid Bhawan Palace's majestic venue contributed all its grandeur for Nickyanka's big moment as the couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

PC opted for a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga that took 3,720 hours and 110 embroiders from Kolkata to create.

White wedding

It was Ralph Lauren who dressed the celebrity duo when they got together for the Met Gala in 2017. It was only fair he should be brought in to design their wedding outfits as well.

The 79-year-old designer did a mighty good job with PC's embellished white dress with the words 'family', 'compassion', and 'hope' embroidered on it to go with a 75-foot long tulle veil.

Just married!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bollywood star channels her Bollywood bahu meets Maharani chic vibe in a green sequinned Sabyasachi sari and cat eye sunglasses to show off her newly married status for the mandatory airport look.

Delhi Reception

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

For her wedding reception in the capital including a guest list of prominent politicians, industrialists and, of course, the prime minister of India, Priyanka slipped into a dazzling custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock beaded lehenga.

The designers share how it took '12,000 man hours, 80 craftsmen and millions of crystals that sparkled and sang I DO' on their official Instagram account.

Mumbai Reception, 1

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

For the first Mumbai reception, Priyanka wore a strapless blue and gold lehenga, which she accessorised with a massive diamond necklace.

Nick was comparatively understated in a grey suit that he wore with a black T-shirt.

The final Reception

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Priyanka wore a spring blossom skirt to her final wedding reception in India.

Her tulle skirt was hand-embroidered with organza and chiffon flowers. Priyanka paired the skirt with a full-sleeved lace blouse embellished with sequin flowers and crystals.

Nick kept it dapper in a black tuxedo.

