Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT

Spooky spirits, identical twins, camping beagles, Game of Thrones spin-offs and the mad, MAD world of Bollywood, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.
Aranmanai 4
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
In the fourth offering of the supernaturally themed Aranmanai horror comedy series, a man's search for his missing sister leads him into a haunted mansion and the jump scares that follow.
House of the Dragon Season 2
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Catch the second season of the Game of Thrones sequel in grander, grimmer avatar dives deep into the Targaryen Civil War also known as the Dance of the Dragons.
Industry
Where to watch? Amazon miniTV, Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
An aspiring scriptwriter's eye-opening journey and outsider perspective through the ins and outs of Mumbai's Mayanagri find a witty, wholesome expression in Navjot Gulati's five-part mini-series.
Nadikar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Tovino Thomas explores the persona and psyche behind a mercurial superstar in the character study of Lal Jr's Nadikar.
Bad Cop
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
An adaptation of a German series of the same name, Bad Cop revolves around a pair of identical twins caught in a cop and crook rumpus led by Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap.
Agents of Mystery
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
High on pace and presence of mind, Agents of Mystery unfolds in six adventure-filled episodes of celebrity participants cracking one unique mission after another.
Trigger Warning
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Jessica Alba slips into action mode when her elite Special Forces commando arrives in her hometown to take over her deceased dad's bar and take down a nasty local gang.
Kota Factory 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Jitendra Kumar resumes his duties as 'Jeetubhaiya' in the five-part season 3 of TVF's beloved show against the backdrop of coaching institutes and cutthroat competitive exams.
Federer: Twelve Final Days
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
What if you could have access to a home video chronicling the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer's extraordinary career with inputs from his friends, family and colleagues? Thanks to Amazon Prime Video, now you do.
Kleks Academy
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Polish (with subtitles)
A curious teenage girl's search for her missing daddy leads her to a magical school and its quaint master in the visually arresting fairy tale of Kleks Academy.
Rasavathi
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Two people with a traumatic past -- a doctor and a hotel manager -- meet and fall in love until a cop shows up and decides to spoil the party in Rasavathi's romantic thriller.
Camp Snoopy
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Peanuts fans rejoice, in the 13-part series for you as Snoopy and the Beagle scouts explore the Great Outdoors as part of their exciting camping trip while Charlie Brown and his chums spend summer at Camp Spring Lake.