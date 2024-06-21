Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT

Spooky spirits, identical twins, camping beagles, Game of Thrones spin-offs and the mad, MAD world of Bollywood, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Aranmanai 4

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In the fourth offering of the supernaturally themed Aranmanai horror comedy series, a man's search for his missing sister leads him into a haunted mansion and the jump scares that follow.

House of the Dragon Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Catch the second season of the Game of Thrones sequel in grander, grimmer avatar dives deep into the Targaryen Civil War also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Industry

Where to watch? Amazon miniTV, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

An aspiring scriptwriter's eye-opening journey and outsider perspective through the ins and outs of Mumbai's Mayanagri find a witty, wholesome expression in Navjot Gulati's five-part mini-series.

Nadikar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Tovino Thomas explores the persona and psyche behind a mercurial superstar in the character study of Lal Jr's Nadikar.

Bad Cop

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

An adaptation of a German series of the same name, Bad Cop revolves around a pair of identical twins caught in a cop and crook rumpus led by Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap.

Agents of Mystery

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

High on pace and presence of mind, Agents of Mystery unfolds in six adventure-filled episodes of celebrity participants cracking one unique mission after another.

Trigger Warning

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jessica Alba slips into action mode when her elite Special Forces commando arrives in her hometown to take over her deceased dad's bar and take down a nasty local gang.

Kota Factory 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Jitendra Kumar resumes his duties as 'Jeetubhaiya' in the five-part season 3 of TVF's beloved show against the backdrop of coaching institutes and cutthroat competitive exams.

Federer: Twelve Final Days

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

What if you could have access to a home video chronicling the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer's extraordinary career with inputs from his friends, family and colleagues? Thanks to Amazon Prime Video, now you do.

Kleks Academy

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

A curious teenage girl's search for her missing daddy leads her to a magical school and its quaint master in the visually arresting fairy tale of Kleks Academy.

Rasavathi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Two people with a traumatic past -- a doctor and a hotel manager -- meet and fall in love until a cop shows up and decides to spoil the party in Rasavathi's romantic thriller.

Camp Snoopy

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Peanuts fans rejoice, in the 13-part series for you as Snoopy and the Beagle scouts explore the Great Outdoors as part of their exciting camping trip while Charlie Brown and his chums spend summer at Camp Spring Lake.