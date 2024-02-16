Spend Your Weekend With Shah Rukh Khan

Celebrate the weekend with Shah Rukh Khan and more on OTT. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Dunki
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration stars the superstar as a do-gooder army man going out of his way to ensure his oddball pals fulfill their UK dreams sans visa.
Love Storiyaan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi, English
Six real-life couples open up about their inspiring love story of how they broke social norms to create a relationship based on regard and respect in Amazon Prime Video's romantic anthology.
House of Ninjas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
A retired clan of ninjas in modern-day Japan must return to their roots once again when the nation is thrown in the mouth of crisis.
The New Look
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Haute couture and World War II entangle in Apple TV's brand new show centred on the involvement of fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in the French Resistance as they defy Nazi occupation to express their iconic creativity.
The Gentlemen
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Guy Ritchie's spin-off for OTT of his 2019 crime caper revolves around a heir learning the family estate he inherited is a front for a sprawling weed empire.
Tracker
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Based on Jeffrey Deaver's The Never Game, Tracker follows the adventures of a maverick survivalist aiding cops and citizens in exchange for reward.
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi headline the world of dramatic courtrooms and moral judgement over an eternal battle of right and wrong.
Ready, Set, Love
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)
Love games reign supreme in a world distinguished by diminishing male population ensuing in a government sponsored dating competition for their 'national treasures'.
Strays
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
An abusive owner gets a taste of his own medicine when his abandoned pet dog teams up with a bunch of fellow strays in this comedy boasting of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx's vocal talents.
Queen Elizabeth
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
A single young woman's short temper and stubborn ways keep proving to be a major put off until she falls in love with a guy determined to stick by her side through thick and thin.
Naa Saami Ranga
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A remake of the Malayalam drama, Porinju Mariam Jose, Naa Saami Ranga captures the brotherhood between Nagarjuna and his sibling going full steam to save the village chief's family.
The Kerala Story
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Vipul Shah's controversial propaganda stars Adah Sharma in the role of an Indian girl forced to change her faith and lead a life of subjugation under the Taliban regime.
This is Me...Now A Love Story
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, This is Me offers a grandiose glimpse into JLo's heavily scrutinised love life.
Einstein and the Bomb
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Einstein and the Bomb's docudrama uses extensive footage to explore the mind of a tormented genius and his role in building the atomic bomb.
Naal 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
The focus shifts to Chaitu's younger sibling Chimi in the heart-warming sequel of sibling love and familial bonds in the personal politics of Naal 2.