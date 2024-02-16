Spend Your Weekend With Shah Rukh Khan

Celebrate the weekend with Shah Rukh Khan and more on OTT. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Dunki

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration stars the superstar as a do-gooder army man going out of his way to ensure his oddball pals fulfill their UK dreams sans visa.

Love Storiyaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, English

Six real-life couples open up about their inspiring love story of how they broke social norms to create a relationship based on regard and respect in Amazon Prime Video's romantic anthology.

House of Ninjas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A retired clan of ninjas in modern-day Japan must return to their roots once again when the nation is thrown in the mouth of crisis.

The New Look

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Haute couture and World War II entangle in Apple TV's brand new show centred on the involvement of fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in the French Resistance as they defy Nazi occupation to express their iconic creativity.

The Gentlemen

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Guy Ritchie's spin-off for OTT of his 2019 crime caper revolves around a heir learning the family estate he inherited is a front for a sprawling weed empire.

Tracker

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Jeffrey Deaver's The Never Game, Tracker follows the adventures of a maverick survivalist aiding cops and citizens in exchange for reward.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi headline the world of dramatic courtrooms and moral judgement over an eternal battle of right and wrong.

Ready, Set, Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Love games reign supreme in a world distinguished by diminishing male population ensuing in a government sponsored dating competition for their 'national treasures'.

Strays

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

An abusive owner gets a taste of his own medicine when his abandoned pet dog teams up with a bunch of fellow strays in this comedy boasting of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx's vocal talents.

Queen Elizabeth

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A single young woman's short temper and stubborn ways keep proving to be a major put off until she falls in love with a guy determined to stick by her side through thick and thin.

Naa Saami Ranga

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A remake of the Malayalam drama, Porinju Mariam Jose, Naa Saami Ranga captures the brotherhood between Nagarjuna and his sibling going full steam to save the village chief's family.

The Kerala Story

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Vipul Shah's controversial propaganda stars Adah Sharma in the role of an Indian girl forced to change her faith and lead a life of subjugation under the Taliban regime.

This is Me...Now A Love Story

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, This is Me offers a grandiose glimpse into JLo's heavily scrutinised love life.

Einstein and the Bomb

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Einstein and the Bomb's docudrama uses extensive footage to explore the mind of a tormented genius and his role in building the atomic bomb.

Naal 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

The focus shifts to Chaitu's younger sibling Chimi in the heart-warming sequel of sibling love and familial bonds in the personal politics of Naal 2.