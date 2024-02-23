Space Adventures Rule OTT This Week!

Science fiction buffs buckle up! Catch all the space-themed action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Constellation

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Noomi Rapace spearheads Apple's ambitious sci-fi thriller as an astronaut looking for the missing pieces of her life back on earth following a mishap in space.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The live-action adaptation of the popular animation centres around a 12 year old's efforts to preserve the world’s balance and stop it from falling apart in and as Avatar.

Poacher

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam, English, Hindi, Bengali (with subtitles)

Forest rangers and wildlife warriors come together to fight against the brutality committed against elephants by busting a vast ivory smuggler ring in Richie Mehta's thrilling, thoughtful series.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Lijo Jose Pellissery's action-packed period epic starring Mohan Lal chronicles a legend's life and times in the tone of a Western.

Mea Culpa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Tyler Perry's legal drama documents a criminal attorney defending an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend until she starts mixing business and pleasure.

Apartment 404

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A variety show high on suspense and reality, Apartment 404 featuring the likes of Blackpink's Jennie and Moving's Lee Jung-ha slip in sleuth mode to solve various mysteries over the course of its eight episodes.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Football legend Lionel Messi's journey to the victorious World Cup of 2022 finds a glorious expression in Apple's four-part sports documentary.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Things stay delightfully bonkers in the adult animated, sci-fi comedy about two intergalactic surgeons treating everything from illegal time loops to anxiety eating parasites.

The Bad Batch Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The third and final season of The Bad Batch continues to tell the story of Clone Force 99's unruly bunch striving to pull through in the newly formed empire.