News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Space Adventures Rule OTT This Week!

Space Adventures Rule OTT This Week!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 23, 2024 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Science fiction buffs buckle up! Catch all the space-themed action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

 

Constellation
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Noomi Rapace spearheads Apple's ambitious sci-fi thriller as an astronaut looking for the missing pieces of her life back on earth following a mishap in space.

 

 

Avatar: The Last Airbender
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

The live-action adaptation of the popular animation centres around a 12 year old's efforts to preserve the world’s balance and stop it from falling apart in and as Avatar.

 

Poacher
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam, English, Hindi, Bengali (with subtitles)

Forest rangers and wildlife warriors come together to fight against the brutality committed against elephants by busting a vast ivory smuggler ring in Richie Mehta's thrilling, thoughtful series.

 

Malaikottai Vaaliban
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Lijo Jose Pellissery's action-packed period epic starring Mohan Lal chronicles a legend's life and times in the tone of a Western.

 

Mea Culpa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Tyler Perry's legal drama documents a criminal attorney defending an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend until she starts mixing business and pleasure.

 

Apartment 404
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A variety show high on suspense and reality, Apartment 404 featuring the likes of Blackpink's Jennie and Moving's Lee Jung-ha slip in sleuth mode to solve various mysteries over the course of its eight episodes.

 

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Football legend Lionel Messi's journey to the victorious World Cup of 2022 finds a glorious expression in Apple's four-part sports documentary.

 

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Things stay delightfully bonkers in the adult animated, sci-fi comedy about two intergalactic surgeons treating everything from illegal time loops to anxiety eating parasites.

 

The Bad Batch Season 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

The third and final season of The Bad Batch continues to tell the story of Clone Force 99's unruly bunch striving to pull through in the newly formed empire.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
The Indian Film Making Global Waves
The Indian Film Making Global Waves
'Films offer you life lessons'
'Films offer you life lessons'
'80% Are Non-Vegetarians In India'
'80% Are Non-Vegetarians In India'
'In an election year, markets flourish'
'In an election year, markets flourish'
Ex-Maha CM, LS speaker Manohar Joshi passes away
Ex-Maha CM, LS speaker Manohar Joshi passes away
In Search For Planet Nine
In Search For Planet Nine

More like this

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Truths That May...

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Truths That May...

Martin Scorsese Has An Announcement

Martin Scorsese Has An Announcement

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances