Space Adventures Rule OTT This Week!

Science fiction buffs buckle up! Catch all the space-themed action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Constellation
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Noomi Rapace spearheads Apple's ambitious sci-fi thriller as an astronaut looking for the missing pieces of her life back on earth following a mishap in space.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
The live-action adaptation of the popular animation centres around a 12 year old's efforts to preserve the world’s balance and stop it from falling apart in and as Avatar.
Poacher
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam, English, Hindi, Bengali (with subtitles)
Forest rangers and wildlife warriors come together to fight against the brutality committed against elephants by busting a vast ivory smuggler ring in Richie Mehta's thrilling, thoughtful series.
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Lijo Jose Pellissery's action-packed period epic starring Mohan Lal chronicles a legend's life and times in the tone of a Western.
Mea Culpa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Tyler Perry's legal drama documents a criminal attorney defending an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend until she starts mixing business and pleasure.
Apartment 404
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A variety show high on suspense and reality, Apartment 404 featuring the likes of Blackpink's Jennie and Moving's Lee Jung-ha slip in sleuth mode to solve various mysteries over the course of its eight episodes.
Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Football legend Lionel Messi's journey to the victorious World Cup of 2022 finds a glorious expression in Apple's four-part sports documentary.
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Things stay delightfully bonkers in the adult animated, sci-fi comedy about two intergalactic surgeons treating everything from illegal time loops to anxiety eating parasites.
The Bad Batch Season 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
The third and final season of The Bad Batch continues to tell the story of Clone Force 99's unruly bunch striving to pull through in the newly formed empire.