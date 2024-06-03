News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Box Office: Mr & Mrs Mahi Doing Well

Box Office: Mr & Mrs Mahi Doing Well

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
June 03, 2024 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

After bringing in Rs 6.85 crores (Rs 68.5 million) on Friday, the base was set for Mr & Mrs Mahi to keep doing well over the rest of the weekend.

Yes, a huge impetus had come due to Cinema Lovers Day, but then this also meant that word of mouth was bound to spread fast due to a large volume of audiences watching the film in theatres.

This can work both ways as extreme positive or negative views can tilt the film either ways, hence it's always a risky proposition when ticket rates come back to normal the day after.

Thankfully for Mr & Mrs Mahi, everything so far has been positive around it, as a result of which it hold firm on Saturday at the box office.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi and Rajkummar in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

It could easily have crashed to 50% of Friday numbers, as has happened with a number of movies that have failed to hold on after such offers (reduced ticket prices, BOGO etc) coming into the picture.

The dip here was nominal with Rs 4.65 crores (Rs 46.5 million) coming in.

As has been the case with many movies in recent months, Sunday growth is in the 10% to 20% range.

Ditto with this Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer, as a result of which Rs 6 crores* (Rs 60 million) more were collected.

This was enough for the film to hit the Rs 17.50 crores* (Rs 175 million) mark. All eyes are now on how the film fares on weekdays.

For Rajkummar Rao, this is turning out to be a winning season as he has scored another winner in quick time after Srikanth.

IMAGE: Divya Khossla and Hasrshvardhan Rane in Savi.

Meanwhile, Divya Khossla too has a reason to smile. Her Savi has been doing far better than expected.

While the film surprised by opening at Rs 2.05 crores (Rs 20.5 million), the second day was even better as even with regular ticket rates it grew to Rs 2.75 crores (Rs 27.5 million).

Then it stayed stable on Sunday with Rs 2.76 crores (Rs 27.6 million) coming in. As a result, the weekend collections stands at Rs 7.56 crores (Rs 756 million).

For a small budget film, a start like this is positive. Will it fare as consistently during the weekdays in order to get past the safety mark?

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
'You See A New Janhvi Kapoor Each Time'
'You See A New Janhvi Kapoor Each Time'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
Pratik Suffers Mishap On Gandhi Set
Pratik Suffers Mishap On Gandhi Set
Sikkim Awaits 'Golay Ke Nau Guarantee'
Sikkim Awaits 'Golay Ke Nau Guarantee'
T20 World Cup: Namibia edge Oman in Super Over!
T20 World Cup: Namibia edge Oman in Super Over!
Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Blessings
Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Blessings
Markets all-time high as exit polls predict Modi 3.0
Markets all-time high as exit polls predict Modi 3.0

More like this

Mr & Mrs Mahi Review

Mr & Mrs Mahi Review

Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu

Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances