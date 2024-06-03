Box Office: Mr & Mrs Mahi Doing Well

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

After bringing in Rs 6.85 crores (Rs 68.5 million) on Friday, the base was set for Mr & Mrs Mahi to keep doing well over the rest of the weekend.

Yes, a huge impetus had come due to Cinema Lovers Day, but then this also meant that word of mouth was bound to spread fast due to a large volume of audiences watching the film in theatres.

This can work both ways as extreme positive or negative views can tilt the film either ways, hence it's always a risky proposition when ticket rates come back to normal the day after.

Thankfully for Mr & Mrs Mahi, everything so far has been positive around it, as a result of which it hold firm on Saturday at the box office.

It could easily have crashed to 50% of Friday numbers, as has happened with a number of movies that have failed to hold on after such offers (reduced ticket prices, BOGO etc) coming into the picture.

The dip here was nominal with Rs 4.65 crores (Rs 46.5 million) coming in.

As has been the case with many movies in recent months, Sunday growth is in the 10% to 20% range.

Ditto with this Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer, as a result of which Rs 6 crores* (Rs 60 million) more were collected.

This was enough for the film to hit the Rs 17.50 crores* (Rs 175 million) mark. All eyes are now on how the film fares on weekdays.

For Rajkummar Rao, this is turning out to be a winning season as he has scored another winner in quick time after Srikanth.

IMAGE: Divya Khossla and Hasrshvardhan Rane in Savi.

Meanwhile, Divya Khossla too has a reason to smile. Her Savi has been doing far better than expected.

While the film surprised by opening at Rs 2.05 crores (Rs 20.5 million), the second day was even better as even with regular ticket rates it grew to Rs 2.75 crores (Rs 27.5 million).

Then it stayed stable on Sunday with Rs 2.76 crores (Rs 27.6 million) coming in. As a result, the weekend collections stands at Rs 7.56 crores (Rs 756 million).

For a small budget film, a start like this is positive. Will it fare as consistently during the weekdays in order to get past the safety mark?

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources