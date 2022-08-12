OTT This Week: Love. Thrillers. Shaadis

Superheroes, supervillains, biopics, thrillers, teenage dramas, shaadis, Sukanya Verma offers an all-you-can-eat buffet on OTT this long weekend.

I am Groot

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Fans of the super adorable creature from Guardians of the Galaxy can't afford to miss the 'I am Groot' muttering superhero's antics in five fun shorts now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Gargi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A gripping courtroom drama starring a terrific Sai Pallavi, Gargi revolves around a school teacher's struggle to prove her father's innocence in a rape case.

Never Have I Ever Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Devi Vishwakumar's coming-of-teenage Indian American saga continues as she juggles between love, life and high school in its penultimate season.

Thirteen Lives

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English, Thai (with subtitles)

Ron Howard's tale of survival recreates the 2018 heroic rescue mission of a Thai soccer team and their coach trapped inside Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

Shabaash Mithu

Where to watch? Netflix, Voot Select

Language: Hindi

Taapsee Pannu champions the cause of athletes and feminism once again to depict Indian cricketer Mithali Raj's ups and downs in Srijit Mukherji's biopic.

The Model Family

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this thrilling new K-drama, a financially down professor's desperation leads to a wild ride where he must save his family from falling apart as well as appease a dangerous cartel.

Elvis

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley's life gets the Baz Luhrmann brand of dazzling biopic treatment ensuing in a breakout turn from its leading man Austin Butler.

Day Shift

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg team up on the vampire flick and promise a whale of a time dishing out action and comedy.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Hindi

Marriage consultant Sima Taparia continues her big fat wedding exploits in US and India for our voyeuristic pleasure in the second season of the reality television series.

Thank You

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An entrepreneur's existential crisis and ego are forced into retrospection after his girlfriend dumps him in this Naga Chaitanya-Raashi Khanna led coming-of-age.

Malayankunju

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

That Malayankunju features Fahadh Faasil, one of the finest actors of this generation, is reason enough not to miss it.

Malayankunju is a survival story about a man trapped several feet under debris in the aftermath of a landslide.

The Black Phone

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Directed by Scott Derrickson, this eerie adaptation of Joe Hill's novel allows Ethan Hawke to unleash his most chilling side as the masked abductor of teenage kids.

A League of their Own

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In a Web series reboot of the 1992 classic, A League of their Own looks at an all-woman baseball team during World War II through a diverse, inclusive eye.

Peacemaker

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

John Cena returns to reprise his role of Peacemaker, the damaged, demented supervillain from The Suicide Squad, in an eight-part solo series.

Rashtra Kavach Om

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Aditya Roy Kapur's chiseled bare torso is more or less the plot of this mindless action masala.