Did Jaya IGNORE Kangana?

Anupam Kher hosted a special screening of his new film Uunchai, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it tells the story of three friends who decide to climb Mount Everest and will release on November 11.

It was a starry turnout, but one moment caught everyone's attention.

Kangana Ranaut, wearing a pink sari for the screening, seemed to be in a good mood. She greeted everyone with a warm smile, but not everyone seemed to be as receptive.

As Jaya Bachchan approached, Kangana flashed her a big smile. But it seems the senior actor simply brushed by, and greeted Anupam Kher instead.

Netizens seemed divided in their reactions, some siding with Jaya while others trolling her.

Abhishek Bachchan, however, was quite cordial with Kangana.

He has a big release in the week too: The Web series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.

Kajol goes for maroon.

Rani Mukerji makes an exception for Anupam Kher and arrives at the screening.

Parineeti Chopra makes a guest appearance in Uunchai.

Sooraj Barjatya names Salman Khan as one of his closest friends, and they have collaborated quite successfully on Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath - Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Akshay Kumar makes sure to attend too.

Nikita Dutta pairs her tank top with leather pants.

Amruta Khanvilkar takes a break from Jhalak Dhhikla Jaa to watch a movie.

Aahana Kumra.

Varun Dhawan's cousin, Anjini Dhawan.

Kanika Kapoor/

Prerana and Sharman Joshi.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth wear shades of blue.

Varun Sharma.

Jugal Hansraj.

Fardeen Khan.

Zenobia and Boman Irani.

Isha Koppikar and Divya Dutta join Anupam and Boman.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

New grandma Soni Razdan meets her Saraansh co-star.

Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill could not stop her tears through the movie.

Mahima Chaudhry, who is truly grateful to Kher, arrives with her pretty daughter Aryana.

Rakesh Roshan meets up with friends.

Shakti Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik.

Johnny Lever, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Uunchai co-producer Mahaveer Jain dance with Boman and Anupam.

Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Bhagyashree.

Vivek Agnihotri, who announced his next film The Vaccine War, arrives with wife Pallavi Joshi.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Choreographers and siblings Shabina and Sharjil Khan.