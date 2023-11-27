Tiger 3 Hasn't Entered 300 Crore Club!

Tiger 3 saw around Rs 17 crore to Rs 18 crore (Rs 170 million to Rs 180 million) added to its total over the weekend.

But it hasn't been able to cross into the Rs 300 crore club (Rs 3 billion) and stands at Rs 270 crore (Rs 2.7 billion).

Last week's releases Farrey and Starfish have not done well at the box office.

While Farrey saw a weekend of just around Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million), Starfish couldn't cross the Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) mark.

Farrey had some good reviews coming its way, but it is coming to the theatres after Tiger 3 with Animal and Sam Bahadur coming this Friday, which means audiences are being selective.

Moreover, even though Farrey was promoted and marketed reasonably well, that solid push factor amongst the audiences was missing due to which the initial footfalls were just not there. Those who watched the film did have good things to say about it, as a result of which the collections improved marginally.

Starfish suffered a poor fate even though it wasn't panned.

A film like this, especially with this title, is a clear recipe for OTT viewing, but since digital channels now want films to first release in theatres, Starfish has taken that route as well.

This Friday sees the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer in particular is all set to open very well.

The promotion, marketing and release of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film has been perfect and that's reflecting in the good advance bookings.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur is ordinary in advance bookings and its business may be impacted by Animal. But if the content works for audiences, it may find traction amongst audiences once Animal's euphoria settles down.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.