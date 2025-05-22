Do Actors Make Successful Directors?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

When the Hindi film industry was in its infancy, there was a sizeable overlap between actors and directors, as quite a few artistes played both roles.

The trend continued in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, with legends like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand donning both hats.

Hrithik Roshan surprised many by announcing his decision to turn director with the latest Krrish film, and one looks forward to a different grammar coming into action.

His father Rakesh Roshan is one of the most successful actors-turned-directors in recent times.

While we wait for Krrish 4, Joginder Tuteja looks at the success rates of actors-turned directors.

Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par

Box office collection: Rs 62 crore/Rs 620 million

IMAGE: Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan stumbled into direction with Taare Zameen Par when creative differences cropped up between him and the original director, Amole Gupta.

The film emerged a blockbuster and a cult classic.

Farhan Akhtar

Dil Chahta Hai

Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million

Lakshya

Box office collection: Rs 24 crore/Rs 240 million

Don

Box office collection: Rs 50 crore/Rs 500 million

Don 2

Box office collection: Rs 107 crore/Rs 1.07 billion

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai.

A multi-talented personality, Farhan is a writer, director, actor, singer and performer.

He started his career as a director first, with Dil Chahta Hai, then ventured into acting.

He has made four films so far and each of them are commercial successes.

One looks forward to Don 3.

Ajay Devgn

U Me Aur Hum

Box office collection: Rs 21 crore/Rs 210 million

Shivaay

Box office collection: Rs 100.33 crore/Rs 1 billion

RunwayBox office collection: Rs 34 crore/Rs 340 million

Bholaa

Box office collection: Rs 82 crore/Rs 820 million

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kajol in U Me Aur Hum.

In a career spanning almost three-and-a-half decades, Ajay has been creatively involved in the making of many of his films.

But it's ironic that whenever he has directed a film, it hasn't done well at the box office.

Randeep Hooda

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Box office collection: Rs 25 crore/Rs 250 million

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was originally supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Creative differences with lead actor Randeep Hooda led to a parting of ways.

Later, Randeep helmed the film himself.

Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Box office collection: Rs 92 crore/Rs 920 million

Emergency

Box office collection: Rs 16.52 crore/Rs 165.2 million

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

A difference of opinion led to Director Krish parting ways and lead actor Kangana Ranaut taking up charge of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The film was a success, and Kangana went on to direct another period film, Emergency.

Sonu Sood

Fateh

Box office collection: Rs 12.85 crore/Rs 128.5 million

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood in Fateh.

Kangana and Sonu Sood had issues during the making of Manikarnika, which led him to quit the film. As luck would have it, Sonu's debut directorial Fateh released quite close to Emergency.

The actor made a stylish action film, unfortunately, Fateh could not cover much distance.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Yaariyan

Box office collection: Rs 40 crore/Rs 400 million

Sanam Re

Box office collection: Rs 28 crore/Rs 280 million

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Himansh Kohli in Yaariyan.

Divya Khosla made her acting debut in 2004's Ab Tumhare Hawaale Watan Saathiyo. Ten years later, she directed her first film, Yaariyan.

Laced with some memorable songs, the film marked Rakul Singh's debut.

A good box office success, it saw Sanam Re as a follow-up. The songs were good once again but the box office results were not.

Arbaaz Khan

Dabangg 2

Box office collection: Rs 155 crore/Rs 1.55 billion

IMAGE: Arbaaz Khan directs Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 2. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Arbaaz has directed only one film and that's the most entertaining one of the Dabangg franchise.

After Abhinav Kashyap set the tone for Dabangg, Arbaaz decided to make Dabangg 2 and delivered a superhit.

He hasn't made a film again and gave Prabhu Deva the responsibility to make Dabangg 3, the weakest of the franchise.

Sohail Khan

Auzaar

Box office collection: Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Box office collection: Rs 18 crore/Rs 180 million

Hello Brother

Box office collection: Rs 11 crore/Rs 110 million

Maine Dil Tujhko Diya

Box office collection: Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million

Jai Ho

Box office collection: Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan in Auzaar.

Sohail Khan has directed many films, all with limited success.

Jai Ho was a fair success, but he hasn't directed another film since.