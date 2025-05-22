Do Actors Make Successful Directors?

When the Hindi film industry was in its infancy, there was a sizeable overlap between actors and directors, as quite a few artistes played both roles.
The trend continued in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, with legends like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand donning both hats.
Hrithik Roshan surprised many by announcing his decision to turn director with the latest Krrish film, and one looks forward to a different grammar coming into action.
His father Rakesh Roshan is one of the most successful actors-turned-directors in recent times.
While we wait for Krrish 4, Joginder Tuteja looks at the success rates of actors-turned directors.
Aamir Khan
Taare Zameen Par
Box office collection: Rs 62 crore/Rs 620 million
Aamir Khan stumbled into direction with Taare Zameen Par when creative differences cropped up between him and the original director, Amole Gupta.
The film emerged a blockbuster and a cult classic.
Farhan Akhtar
Dil Chahta Hai
Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million
Lakshya
Box office collection: Rs 24 crore/Rs 240 million
Don
Box office collection: Rs 50 crore/Rs 500 million
Don 2
Box office collection: Rs 107 crore/Rs 1.07 billion
A multi-talented personality, Farhan is a writer, director, actor, singer and performer.
He started his career as a director first, with Dil Chahta Hai, then ventured into acting.
He has made four films so far and each of them are commercial successes.
One looks forward to Don 3.
Ajay Devgn
U Me Aur Hum
Box office collection: Rs 21 crore/Rs 210 million
Shivaay
Box office collection: Rs 100.33 crore/Rs 1 billion
RunwayBox office collection: Rs 34 crore/Rs 340 million
Bholaa
Box office collection: Rs 82 crore/Rs 820 million
In a career spanning almost three-and-a-half decades, Ajay has been creatively involved in the making of many of his films.
But it's ironic that whenever he has directed a film, it hasn't done well at the box office.
Randeep Hooda
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Box office collection: Rs 25 crore/Rs 250 million
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was originally supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Creative differences with lead actor Randeep Hooda led to a parting of ways.
Later, Randeep helmed the film himself.
Kangana Ranaut
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
Box office collection: Rs 92 crore/Rs 920 million
Emergency
Box office collection: Rs 16.52 crore/Rs 165.2 million
A difference of opinion led to Director Krish parting ways and lead actor Kangana Ranaut taking up charge of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
The film was a success, and Kangana went on to direct another period film, Emergency.
Sonu Sood
Fateh
Box office collection: Rs 12.85 crore/Rs 128.5 million
Kangana and Sonu Sood had issues during the making of Manikarnika, which led him to quit the film. As luck would have it, Sonu's debut directorial Fateh released quite close to Emergency.
The actor made a stylish action film, unfortunately, Fateh could not cover much distance.
Divya Khosla Kumar
Yaariyan
Box office collection: Rs 40 crore/Rs 400 million
Sanam Re
Box office collection: Rs 28 crore/Rs 280 million
Divya Khosla made her acting debut in 2004's Ab Tumhare Hawaale Watan Saathiyo. Ten years later, she directed her first film, Yaariyan.
Laced with some memorable songs, the film marked Rakul Singh's debut.
A good box office success, it saw Sanam Re as a follow-up. The songs were good once again but the box office results were not.
Arbaaz Khan
Dabangg 2
Box office collection: Rs 155 crore/Rs 1.55 billion
Arbaaz has directed only one film and that's the most entertaining one of the Dabangg franchise.
After Abhinav Kashyap set the tone for Dabangg, Arbaaz decided to make Dabangg 2 and delivered a superhit.
He hasn't made a film again and gave Prabhu Deva the responsibility to make Dabangg 3, the weakest of the franchise.
Sohail Khan
Auzaar
Box office collection: Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
Box office collection: Rs 18 crore/Rs 180 million
Hello Brother
Box office collection: Rs 11 crore/Rs 110 million
Maine Dil Tujhko Diya
Box office collection: Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million
Jai Ho
Box office collection: Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion
Sohail Khan has directed many films, all with limited success.
Jai Ho was a fair success, but he hasn't directed another film since.