COMING UP On OTT This February

February has some promising original content streaming on OTT. Joginder Tuteja lists the digital menu for the month.

Saale Aashiq

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: February 1

Director duo Siddharth-Garima serve us a dramatic love story Saale Aashiq on Sony LIV.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was recently seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2, and Mithila Palkar, a popular face on OTT, will be seen as a couple in love, defying the pressures around them to make their relationship work.

Anuja

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 5

Oscar-nominated Anuja is all set to release on OTT a month before the Academy Awards.

Directed by Adam Graves, produced by Mindy Kaling and backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, the film looks at the lives of Anuja (Sajda Pathan), a gifted nine-year-old girl, and her sister Palak (Ananya Shanbag), as they labour in a garment factory.

Life changes when a teacher gives Anuja a chance to attend an elite boarding school.

Mrs

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: February 7

Mrs explores the life of a newly-married dancer teacher Richa, who finds herself trapped in a cycle of endless housework and submissiveness to her husband and in-laws, as they believe a woman's place is in the kitchen.

Bada Naam Karenge

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: February 7

Sooraj Barjatya has introduced new talent from time to time, and he does it again with Bada Naam Karenge, starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar.

This is a love story too and in true Rajshri tradition, it has family values at its core.

The Mehta Boys

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: February 7

Boman Irani turns director with The Mehta Boys starring Avinash Tiwary (Madgaon Express) and Shreya Chaudhary (Bandish Bandits).

The film looks at the strained father-son relationship, when they are forced to live together for 48 hours after the death of the son's mother.

The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan (docuseries)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 7

Netflix treats Indian cricket fans to a documentary series featuring the arch-rivals of the game, India and Pakistan.

Dhoom Dhaam

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 14

A year after her OTT hit Article 370, Yami Gautam returns with the thriller, Dhoom Dhaam.

She is joined by Pratik Gandhi, who has been prolific with his many appearances across OTT (Agni) and the big screen (Do Aur Do Pyaar).

They play a newly married couple, whose life takes an unexpected twist when two gunmen land up on their wedding night, asking for 'Charlie'.

Game Changer

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: February 14

S Shankar's Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, didn't make waves when it released on the big screen earlier this year. Perhaps it will find its audience on OTT.

Oops Ab Kya?

Where to watch:& Disney+Hotstar

Release date: February 21

An oddball comedy about artificial insemination gone wrong, Oops Ab Kya may just be the Good Newz of the small screen, albeit with a twist.

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati, the comedy series is about a young woman who gets accidental artificial insemination by her boss.

Baby John

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: TBD

A disaster at the box office, Baby John arrives on OTT in February.

Our review felt the story was stale -- the film is a remake of Vikram's Tamil hit Theri -- but the worst part is that Varun Dhawan is too much of a Baby to be a John.

Vanvaas

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: To Be Announced

Nana Patekar-starrer Vanvaas didn't do well theatrically and may make a better impression on the small screen.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has his son Utkarsh Sharma play a major role.