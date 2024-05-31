Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu

Coming of age dramas, mind twisting thrillers, slice-of-rural life, here's everything you can watch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Geek Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adapted from Holly Smale's 2013 young adult novel of the same name, Geek Girl chronicles a teenager's journey from geek to glamorous after she's picked up by a model agent in 10 breezy episodes.

Panchayat Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Phulera's people and politics are back in focus in the third season of the hugely popular show starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta.

Eric

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A man and a mysterious seven feet-tall puppet go about looking for his missing nine-year-old son in 1980s New York in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led six part psychological series.

The First Omen

Where to watch? Disney+Hotsar

Language: English

An aspiring nun from America arrives at a church in Rome to discover a horrifying conspiracy to bring the antichrist into the world underway in this eerie prequel to The Omen.

The Last Rifleman

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A World War II veteran (Pierce Brosnan) flees his care home in Northern Ireland to participate in the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Gasoline Rainbow

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

The Ross Brothers -- Ted IV and Bill -- direct a coming-of-age road trip wherein five Oregon high school graduates head for that one final adventure to the Pacific coast.

Raising Voices

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

A 17 year old finds her life and relationships overturned after she reports an instance of sexual assault in her high school in this Netflix series based on Miguel Sáez Carral's novel.

Interview With the Vampire

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Decades after Neil Jordan adapted Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst, the gothic vampire chronicles come alive in a critically acclaimed two seasons of a centenarian vampire sharing his story of immortality with a celebrated journalist.

Uppu Puli Kaaram

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A sitcom revolving around an eatery owner living with his wife and four kids until the arrival of an abandoned son.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Randeep Hooda portrays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life story in the biopic.

Illegal Season 3

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

The efforts of a lawyer to make her firm one of the leading ones and more continues in the third season of Illegal starring Neha Sharma.

Bhootpori

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A young lad accompanies his mother to their ancestral home only to befriend an otherworldly figure residing in the nearby haunted jungle.

House of Lies

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A man is found dead on the night of his birthday party prompting a super cop to get to the bottom of the murder in the Sanjay Kapoor whodunit.

B & B: Buji and Bhairava

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In the lead up to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and his life size vehicle offer a sneak peek into their titular adventures in a specially released animated prelude targeted at its knee high audience.