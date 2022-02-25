Yatri Kripya Dhyan De Review

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De is absolutely thrilling, applauds Namrata Thakker.

Imagine being spooked in broad daylight by a stranger you just gave a lift in your car?

Director Abhinav Singh's short film Yatri Kripya Dhyan De is exactly that.

Sumit (Shaheer Sheikh) runs a family homestay somewhere in the misty mountains and is on his way to work.

He sees Nandita (Shweta Basu Prasad), who is stuck in the middle of nowhere with her car broken down.

He asks her if she needs a ride and Nandita answers yes.

On their way, the two get talking about their professions.

There's something off about Nandita as she reveals she doesn't do anything and then goes onto tell a story about her paranormal experience.

Sumit doesn't believe in ghosts but he instantly gets engrossed in Nandita's spooky story.

Then, it's Sumit's turn and he says the only bizarre situation he has ever encountered was when a female guest was found dead at their homestay and the police couldn't find a reason for her death.

Suddenly, Nandita loses her cool and starts accusing Sumit for not doing anything for the deceased soul.

She tells him that the girl's father is still waiting for the body and he needs to help him.

She keeps repeating the same line while blankly staring at Sumit.

Then something happens and Sumit stops the car and runs far away from Nandita.

She, on the other hand, gets ready to drive. So does Sumit survive?

Is Nandita the same girl who died at his homestay?

Is she a ghost?

Well, you have to watch the short film to know the wicked, yet funny, end.

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De is absolutely thrilling.

It has all the elements of an eerie movie despite being filmed in broad daylight.

The director relies heavily on his actors to deliver as the whole film has been shot in a moving car.

The camera is always on Shaheer and Shweta, leaving them with no room for error.

And both of them do full justice to their characters, especially Shweta.

The ending makes Yatri Kripya Dhyan De even more interesting.

Don't miss this film, as it packs a solid punch in every department from direction to storytelling to acting.

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De is streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

Rediff Rating: