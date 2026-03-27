Kasargod Embassy Review: Nothing Redeemable About This Badly-Made Show

Kasargod Embassy squanders a promising premise with weak writing, bad performances and amateurish execution, resulting in a tedious and largely forgettable watching experience, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

Key Points Kasargod Embassy follows two youngsters, Azi (Abu Salim) and Chemmu (Govind Pai), skilled counterfeiters working under Azi's opportunistic uncle Razak (Sudheesh).

Through a series of contrived developments, their work reaches Damanna (Kabir Singh Duhan), a dangerous mafia kingpin, who wants to exploit their skills for his operations.

It takes barely a few minutes into the first episode to realise that this is heading straight into dumpster-fire territory.

In Kasargod Embassy, Deepak Parambol plays a character who appears to be perpetually annoyed. It is difficult to tell whether this is an intentional character trait or simply the actor's realisation on knowing this is a terrible, terrible show. I would want to place my bets on the latter.

This is such ineptly put-together series with almost no positives that one wonders how Z5 approved it in the first place. Ironically, Parambol himself sums it up best in the very first episode when he screams, 'Perfect f**k!'

What's Kasargod Embassy about?

Kasargod Embassy follows two youngsters, Azi (Abu Salim) and Chemmu (Govind Pai), skilled counterfeiters working under Azi's opportunistic uncle Razak (Sudheesh). Despite their abilities, they barely make any money. Things change when Roy (Rony David) enters their lives, asking them to forge duplicate passports, a task they execute with ease.

Through a series of contrived developments, their work reaches Damanna (Kabir Singh Duhan), a dangerous mafia kingpin, who wants to exploit their skills for his operations. Meanwhile, an NBI officer Vivek (Deepak Parambol) arrives in Kasargod to investigate the counterfeit network.

Fails in Nearly Every Department

Directed by Atish M Nair and written by Heeraj, Kasargod Embassy runs for seven episodes, each averaging around 20 minutes. Yet, it largely feels like a stretched-out film that appears to have been repackaged as a web series for easier marketability.

Making-wise, though, it resembles a poorly made YouTube sketch that overstays its welcome, all while failing to arrive at a meaningful conclusion.

On paper, the premise has potential: A counterfeit racket expanding from a local operation to an international network. Sony LIV's Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham (The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang) explored similar territory with far greater finesse.

In comparison, Kasargod Embassy lacks both the storytelling depth to engage and the technical proficiency to compensate with any visual flair.

It takes barely a few minutes into the first episode to realise that this is heading straight into dumpster-fire territory. The screenplay unfolds like a poorly constructed spoof, with disjointed writing that prevents any emotional investment.

Scenes jump abruptly without rhythm, and characters are introduced and discarded with little to no impact. A key character's murder later in the series barely registers, neither for the audience nor for the characters within the story.

Terrible Performances

The performances -- particularly from the supporting cast, many of whom appear to be newcomers -- is the definition of the word 'amateurish'. For reasons never justified, Kasargod Embassy insists on having several characters, especially police officers, having long conversations in English and they do so in painfully stilted delivery.

Even the portrayal of the mafia network is lackadaisical.

Kabir Singh Duhan, who exuded menace in 2024's ultra-violent action-thriller Marco, is reduced here to a hollow presence who feels threatening only because the script insists he is. In fact, his subordinate Pinto (Arjun Ram) comes across as someone to be wary of rather than him.

Even otherwise dependable actors like Deepak Parambol, Rony David, Sudheesh and Dinesh Prabhakar struggle to make sense of the weak and clumsy dialogues, and what is to be expected of them writing-wise. This is perhaps the weakest performance I have seen from Parambol, an actor who is otherwise quite under-rated.

The central duo, Abu Salim and Govind Pai, fare slightly better, largely because they seem comfortable with the local slang, but they are ultimately let down by the lack of direction and emotional coherence in some of the dramatic scenes.

Kasargod Embassy squanders a promising premise with weak writing, bad performances and amateurish execution, resulting in a tedious and largely forgettable watching experience.

Kasargod Embassy is streaming on Z5.

Kasargod Embassy Review Rediff Rating: