Tighee Review: Must Watch!

Tighee is a quietly heartfelt drama, shining through sensitively curated human moments and impactful performances, discovers Sreeju Sudhakaran.

Key Points Tighee is directed by Jeejivisha Kale with screenplay by Nikhil Mahajan and dialogues by Prajakt Deshmukh.

Bharati Achrekar, Nehha Pendse Bayas, and Sonalee Kulkarni play the three main leads.

The film's emotional power does not rest solely on its drama-heavy moments -- such as Swati's unsettling encounters with her boss or the third-act revelation -- but on its quieter beats too.

There is a scene in Tighee that struck me deeply, and I am not even referring to the disturbing twist that arrives later.

In this moment, Sarika (Sonalee Kulkarni) vents her frustration at her elder sister Swati (Nehha Pendse Bayas), lamenting how, in caring for their ailing mother Hemalatha (Bharti Achrekar), she has lost all sense of who is older and who is younger. Having once been in a similar emotional space, that line resonated profoundly.

It is one of many such humane moments in Jeejivisha Kale's Tighee that linger long after the film ends -- and that, in itself, speaks volumes about this quietly affecting drama. Its premise may feel familiar, both cinematically and in real life, but the emotional authenticity elevates it.

What Tighee is about

Tighee follows two sisters navigating their strained relationship as their mother battles the final stages of cancer. Sarika has been the primary caregiver, a role that has taken a toll on both her personal and professional life. A fleeting flashback -- where a man compliments her and she blushes -- subtly hints at a life she has had to forgo.

Later, she herself admits to Swati that she cannot sustain a dating life when she can barely step out of the house.

Sarika resents Swati for staying away for three years despite not living that far away. But Swati's absence is not without reason. Her husband Malhar (Pushkaraj Chirputkar) is struggling professionally, and she is burdened by a loan taken from her lecherous boss (Jaimini Pathak), who tries to exploit her situation.

There is also an unresolved tension between Swati and Hemalatha stemming from something Swati believes she witnessed at her wedding, an incident her mother denies. While this thread is eventually explored, it does leave behind a minor narrative inconsistency. Given her certainty, I wonder why Swati did not revisit her wedding footage earlier rather than wait nine years for clarity.

Strength in Subtle, Human Moments

This minor niggle aside, what truly draws you into Tighee is its ability to mine emotional depth from everyday moments. The familiarity of the premise never becomes a limitation because the film finds its strength in relatable, character-driven storytelling.

Nikhil Mahajan's screenplay (he also serves as a producer) excels in how it gradually unpacks the sisters' estrangement, their individual burdens, and their shared confrontation with impending loss. The film's emotional power does not rest solely on its drama-heavy moments -- such as Swati’s unsettling encounters with her boss or the third-act revelation -- but on its quieter beats too.

A particularly touching instance is Hemalatha forming a bond with a puppy on her terrace. In that gentle interaction, we witness a woman nearing the end of her life finding solace in a creature at the very beginning of its own, a simple yet poignant metaphor.

What stands out is how the film avoids contrived emotional payoffs. The eventual reconciliation between the sisters is not forced but carefully seeded through earlier interactions.

Whether it is a light-hearted moment of the sisters struggling to carry their mother upstairs, or them sharing a snack at an old college haunt while wondering if their parents ever knew about it, these scenes build towards a believable emotional closure. Their journey towards understanding each other feels earned.

The final frame encapsulates the film's quiet nature beautifully: Three figures on a beach, one standing apart from the other two, separated by a visible gap as the restless sea crashes in the background. It conveys volumes without uttering a word.

Handling of the twist

Even the shocking disclosure -- I wasn't prepared for it at all -- isn't made just out of the blue. I loved how the revelation only happens because it connects to the trauma of one of the characters.

The revelation, while disturbing, is handled in a sensitive manner, while also reinforcing the thematic weight of the title.

Performances strengthen Tighee further

The performances are uniformly strong.

Bharti Achrekar delivers a deeply affecting portrayal, seamlessly shifting between caustic humour and emotional vulnerability. Her hospital monologue, where she pleads for dignity in death, is particularly moving, aided by a slow camera push that draws us into her emotional state.

Sonalee Kulkarni convincingly embodies Sarika's simmering frustration, making her emotional outbursts feel organic rather than exaggerated.

Nehha Pendse Bayas brings a palpable vulnerability to Swati, especially in her scenes with her predatory boss, in what is one of her finest performances.

Nipun Dharmadhikari is endearing as Gandharva (Sarika's friend and startup partner), while Mrinmayee Godbole leaves a strong impression in her brief appearance as the younger Hemalatha.

Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Jaimini Pathak and Suvrat Joshi are also fine in their parts.

Tighee is a quietly heartfelt drama, shining through sensitively curated human moments and impactful performances. Do not miss this.

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