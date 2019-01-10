Sonchiraiya trailer: Wow!

January 10, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonchiraiya belongs to the Omkara-Pan Singh Tomar genre, and seems headed for success.

Do dacoits have a conscience?

If yes, what does it say?

When Sushant Singh Rajput points his gun at his gang members to fight for Bhumi Pednekar, he says, 'I can run away from the gang, but how can I hide from myself?'

Director Abhishek Chaubey proves he has not lost his rustic touch after Dedh Ishqiya and sets his tale of rebels in the ravines of the Chambal.

It's the time of the Emergency and Sonchiraiya revolves around the dacoits of that time.

Even dacoits have their own identity, and we witness that when Ranvir Shorey's character asks Bhumi's character, 'Kaun biradri ho?'

She replies, 'Thakur.'

The performances are excellent.

Ashutosh Rana and his eyes do a super job as does Manoj Bajpayee, with just that laugh.

Sushant seems to have taken the best decision of his career by signing up for this film.

The dialogues are good too. Sample this: 'Government bullets aren't going to kill us. Their promises will.'

Since the dialogues are spoken in the Chambal dialect, one wonders if it will be accessible to multiplex audiences.

