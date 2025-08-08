Salakaar Review: Gripping!

Salakaar is full of heart and emotionally satisfying, applauds Syed Firdaus Ashraf.

We often hear about our intelligence agencies only when something goes wrong. Like when a terrorist attack shakes the country.

It's during these tragic moments that people start questioning the intelligence services.

What most of us don't realise is that there are more times when these brave officers are quietly preventing disasters behind the scenes, without ever taking any credit.

Salakaar (meaning 'advisor') is a five-episode OTT series that sheds light on covert operations that go unnoticed.

Although the series does not claim to be based on a real person, it seems to draw inspiration from the life of Ajit Kumar Doval, former Intelligence Bureau director and India's current national security advisor.

The plot is set in 1978 and focuses on a fictional R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent, played convincingly by Naveen Kasturia. He is tasked with a dangerous mission: To destroy Pakistan's uranium enrichment facility in Kahuta.

The story is set against real life events.

For context, India conducted its first nuclear test in May 1974, codenamed Smiling Buddha, that triggered alarm bells in Pakistan.

In response, the then Pakistani military dictator Zia-ul Haq (played by the menacing Mukesh Rishi) dreams of turning Pakistan into a nuclear State.

The series cleverly mixes two timelines.

While one story follows the 1978 mission led by Naveen Kasturia's character, the second story is set in 2025, where a young Indian female spy, played by Mouni Roy, is trying, once again, to sabotage Pakistan's nuclear programme.

This dual timeline approach is a bold move by Director Faruk Kabir, and he pulls it off well.

He moves smoothly between the two eras, keeping the tension high and the viewers hooked.

But while the storytelling is gripping, the show isn't without its faults.

The script, written by Kabir and team, often veers into fantasy rather than sticking to realism.

Some events stretch believability by a long shot.

For instance, the idea that a Pakistan general gets ready for his second nikaah with his son's tuition teacher, who is an Indian spy, without bothering to check her background is far-fetched.

Or that an Indian agent, who is supposedly being closely watched by the Pakistani regime, can walk around sensitive areas of the nuclear site without raising any suspicion.

There's a scene where a Pakistani nuclear scientist casually reveals secret information about Kahuta to a stranger over drinks. Again, quite unlikely.

At one point, the Indian national security advisor is seen flying in and out of Islamabad on commercial flights, seemingly unnoticed by Pakistani authorities.

These are not minor plot holes; they are glaring. But strangely, you find yourself overlooking them.

Why?

Because, Salakaar taps into a certain emotion: Patriotism.

The series delivers that adrenaline-fuelled 'deshbhakti' feeling that so many Indian viewers love.

Even though the script takes liberties, the thrill of watching Indian spies outsmart the enemy gives the audience a satisfying sense of national pride.

Kabir does a solid job of keeping the tensions high.

From narrow escapes to silent chases through dangerous territory, many scenes will have your heart racing.

But what really makes Salakaar stand out are the performances. The cast lifts the entire series above its sometimes weak script.

Mukesh Rishi is absolutely brilliant as Zia-ul Haq. In the scenes of torture and political plotting, he plays his role with a sense of cold intensity that makes his portrayal memorable.

It makes you wonder why he isn't cast in more such meaty roles.

Mouni Roy, playing the agent Mariam, is also well cast. She has a mysterious aura with her subtle, but effective, performance.

But the real star of the show is Naveen Kasturia. As the young, determined R&AW agent, he shines. He brings depth and emotion to the role, appearing both intelligent and daring.

He makes the audience root for him, and holds the whole series together.

The background score is effective in keeping the tension alive. The editing is sharp, especially when switching between the two timelines.

Salakaar may not be the perfect OTT series but it's full of heart, and emotionally satisfying.

It gives an insight into the mystery world of Indian spies and the dangerous missions they undertake to protect the nation.

Salakaar streams on JioHotstar.

Salakaar Review Rediff Rating: