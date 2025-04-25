Review: Andaz Apna Apna Remains A Timeless Comedy

Despite the evolution of cinema toward more refined expressions and aesthetics today, the exaggerated comedic style of Andaz Apna Apna remains endearing and entertaining, reminding us that sometimes, we just need a dose of mindless comedy to unwind, feels Shristi Sahoo.

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna .

Two days before Andaz Apna Apna, one of Bollywood's cult comedies, re-releases in theatres on April 25, I attended a special screening, thanks to an invite from the film's late producer Vinay Kumar Sinha's daughter, Priti Sinha.

The event, held at the Andheri Cinepolis, was graced by actors like Tiku Talsania, Sharib Hashmi and Rahul Dev as well as fans, some even dressed up like the film's iconic characters like Crime Master Gogo.

There was a lot of excitement, nostalgia and wonder in the air.

As a '90s kid, I have grown up watching movies starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. So to experience this retro classic in a movie theatre for the first time was remarkable.

The movie, which originally released in 1994, transported me to a different era of Bollywood pop culture.

It was released at a time before Salman Khan had beefed up, Aamir Khan had made it to Oscars and Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had won National Awards.

It was interesting to see how the lead actors evolved over the years.

Some of their children have grown up to form the next generation of Bollywood. Raveena's daughter's Rasha Thadani’s rendition of the famous dialogue of the movie ‘ooi ma’ has now transformed into the hit song 'uyi amma'!

IMAGE: Huge posters of the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna graced the walls of the Andheri Cinepolis. Photograph: Shristi Sahoo/Rediff

The introduction of the characters is both hilarious and dramatic.

Raveena Bajaj, the daughter of the crorepati Ram Gopal Bajaj, returns to India with her secretary Karishma to find a suitor.

Amar and Prem, two lovable good-for-nothing men, played by Aamir (Amar) and Salman (Prem), want to woo her to have a share of her wealth. They go to the picturesque Ooty with the singular aim of marrying the rich heiress.

Their initial encounters are fueled by comical one-upmanship.

They dress up as obnoxious old men to get entry into Raveena Bajaj's place. Once caught, the gold diggers make for a quick escape. Not willing to admit defeat early and lose their chance to woo Raveena, they toss to pick turns to approach her.

The over-smart Amar fools Prem on various occasions -- remember 'Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge, isse pyaar badhta hai?' -- and manages to end up at Raveena's home first.

Their pursuit of Miss Bajaj leads them to her father, Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal).

The plot thickens, or perhaps more accurately, becomes gloriously convoluted.

Ram Gopal Bajaj gets kidnapped by his evil twin Shyam Gopal Bajaj aka Teja. He sends his henchmen in disguise of servants to Raveena. It changes a serious premise into farce thanks to the ineptitude of the criminals and the bumbling interference of the two suitors.

The next major entry is the infamous antagonist Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor).

His dialogues are not just lines; they are catchphrases etched into popular culture, like 'Aankhen nikalke gotiyaan khelunga'.

Gogo's villain-y is constantly undermined by his own incompetence and the sheer ridiculousness of the situations he finds himself in, often orchestrated by the very people he's trying to outsmart.

The plot takes another hilarious turn with the revelation of Raveena's real identity. This case of mistaken identity fuels even more chaotic scenarios and opportunities for Amar and Prem.

Amar’s often dramatic and self-aggrandizing pronouncements, such as 'Main wohi hoon jo tum soch rahi ho... ya shayad woh bhi nahi!' (I am the one you are thinking of... or maybe not even that!), delivered with utmost sincerity, are amplified by the sheer absurdity of the situation.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with his on-screen father Deven Verma discussing his grand scheme to marry the wealthy heiress, Raveena Bajaj.

Prem, on the other hand, excels in backhanded compliments and hilariously flawed logic.

His attempts to woo Karishma (thinking she's Raveena) are filled with gems like 'Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago' and it showcases his unique brand of awkward charm.

Their constant bickering and attempts to sabotage each other, often escalating into physical comedy, are the backbone of the film's comedic momentum.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Mehmood in Andaz Apna Apna. Watching the actors sporting yesteryear's hairstyles and dressed in '90s fashion added a nostalgic touch. The 4K restoration with Dolby 5.1 sounds significantly enhanced the experience, providing cleaner visuals and a fantastic audio.

The brilliance of Andaz Apna Apna lies in how the plot, while seemingly a straightforward tale of romance and crime, serves as a mere framework for the characters' eccentricities and outrageously funny dialogues.

The kidnapping plot and mistaken identities are all catalysts for the iconic lines and situations that have made the film a timeless comedy.

Despite the evolution of cinema toward more refined expressions and aesthetics today, the exaggerated comedic style of Andaz Apna Apna remains endearing and entertaining, reminding us that sometimes, we just need a dose of mindless comedy to unwind.

