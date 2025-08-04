Rajini's Coolie Promises A Spectacle

Coolie is expected to be an unabashed celebration of the larger-than-life ethos of Rajinikanth, predicts Arjun Menon.

The trailer for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie has been generating a lot of social media discourse since its release.

It has all the elements of a Lokesh Kanagaraj action vehicle with plenty of gunplay, goons flying in the air and menacing eyeball shots of the lead players.

The film, starring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruthi Haasan, and Soubin Shahir, among others, is one of the most anticipated Indian releases of the year. Coolie has been topping trending release titles for the year, alongside War 2, both releasing during the Independence Day weekend.

Glimpses from the trailer suggest a blood-drenched action epic that cuts back between different timelines.

The trailer mirrors the editing rhythms of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram trailer, which has generally been accepted as the gold standard for trailer cuts from Tamil cinema.

The story seems to revolve around an ageing gold smuggler, who is brought back to lead a mission with his former team of rogue associates.

There are hints of some sci-fi elements in the trailer, with Sathyaraj's character operating devices and seemingly working on an experiment.

A zippy background score has been composed by Anirudh.

Gireesh Gangadharan's cinematography and the use of lush primary colours in the frame also stand out.

The trailer does not reveal much in terms of story but gives a sneak peek into the characters, and builds anticipation for the action sequences.

There are images of excessive bloodshed and gore, and the 'A' certified film is sure to be a continuation of the brand of kinetic, no-holds-barred action film-making fostered by Lokesh and team.

Coolie is expected to be an unabashed celebration of the larger-than-life ethos of Rajinikanth, one of the country's biggest cinematic icons. Though there are no clear allusions to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe in the trailer, the similar crime setting and gritty visual style sure make it a possibility.

Aamir Khan makes his Tamil debut with his extended cameo in the film.

Coolie releases on August 14.

