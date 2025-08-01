Housefull 5 Arrives On OTT

Aamir Khan's starry magic, Akshay Kumar's buffoonery and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Housefull 5

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A luxury ship becomes the venue for slasher flick-style murders and steal a billionaire's fortune against the loony antics of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, their respective arm candies and hoard of others in yet another edition of this overstuffed franchise.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Where to watch? Pay-Per-View on YouTube

Language: Hindi

A well-received remake of the Spanish sports drama Campeones, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as the coach of specially-abled basketball players, as part of his atonement in the feel-good underdog tale available to view on the actor-producer's newly launched YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre.

Thammudu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The close bond between a pair of siblings and the challenges they overcome forms the crux of Venu Sriram's story.

Black Bag

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: English

In Steven Soderberg's London-based spy drama, Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play partners in espionage and matrimony wherein one must pick between marriage and motherland.

My Oxford Year

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An adaptation of Julia Whelan's novel of the same name, the rom-com chronicles a young woman's experiences as an Oxford student and hopeless romantic swept off her feet by a charming Brit.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Ektaa Kapoor's hugely popular soap attempts to take over streaming world with its newly packaged avatar high on its much beloved cast, including Smriti Irani's Tulsi.

Beyond the Bar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The rapport between an exacting mentor and his idealism personified apprentice is key to the legal workplace K-drama.

Bakaiti

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Amusement follows when a financially struggling middle-class couple rents out a room of their ancestral Ghaziabad house in this Rajesh Tailang-Sheeba Chaddha series.

Chief of War

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jason Momoa plays a warrior chief determined to lead his people to victory against the backdrop of a war-torn Hawaii.

War of the Worlds

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Alien invasion threat looms large in the Ice Cube-Eva Longoria led adaptation of H G Wells' 1898 novel.