HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Housefull 5 Arrives On OTT

Housefull 5 Arrives On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 10:17 IST

x

Aamir Khan's starry magic, Akshay Kumar's buffoonery and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

 

Housefull 5
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A luxury ship becomes the venue for slasher flick-style murders and steal a billionaire's fortune against the loony antics of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, their respective arm candies and hoard of others in yet another edition of this overstuffed franchise.

 

Sitaare Zameen Par
Where to watch? Pay-Per-View on YouTube
Language: Hindi

A well-received remake of the Spanish sports drama Campeones, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as the coach of specially-abled basketball players, as part of his atonement in the feel-good underdog tale available to view on the actor-producer's newly launched YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre.

 

Thammudu
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The close bond between a pair of siblings and the challenges they overcome forms the crux of Venu Sriram's story.

 

Black Bag
Where to watch? JioHotstar
Language: English

In Steven Soderberg's London-based spy drama, Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play partners in espionage and matrimony wherein one must pick between marriage and motherland.

 

My Oxford Year
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

An adaptation of Julia Whelan's novel of the same name, the rom-com chronicles a young woman's experiences as an Oxford student and hopeless romantic swept off her feet by a charming Brit.

 

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Ektaa Kapoor's hugely popular soap attempts to take over streaming world with its newly packaged avatar high on its much beloved cast, including Smriti Irani's Tulsi.

 

Beyond the Bar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The rapport between an exacting mentor and his idealism personified apprentice is key to the legal workplace K-drama.

 

Bakaiti
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi

Amusement follows when a financially struggling middle-class couple rents out a room of their ancestral Ghaziabad house in this Rajesh Tailang-Sheeba Chaddha series.

 

Chief of War
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

Jason Momoa plays a warrior chief determined to lead his people to victory against the backdrop of a war-torn Hawaii.

 

War of the Worlds
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Alien invasion threat looms large in the Ice Cube-Eva Longoria led adaptation of H G Wells' 1898 novel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity Couples Take Panga On OTT
Celebrity Couples Take Panga On OTT
WATCH Aamir Khan Apologise!
WATCH Aamir Khan Apologise!
10 Sonu Nigam Hits
10 Sonu Nigam Hits
10 Superb Rafi Songs
10 Superb Rafi Songs
5 Reasons Why Saiyaara Is A BLOCKBUSTER
5 Reasons Why Saiyaara Is A BLOCKBUSTER

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test1:03

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test

Chhattisgarh's Bilha Nagar Panchayat tops national cleanliness rankings6:36

Chhattisgarh's Bilha Nagar Panchayat tops national...

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD