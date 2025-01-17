Paatal Lok 2 Review: Riveting!

Paatal Lok 2 breaks the second season curse and spins yet another engrossing mystery, observes Mayur Sanap.

It is always daunting to dive into shows that had excellent first seasons, as more often than not, the decline in potential in their second outing can be saddening.

Thankfully, the latest season of Paatal Lok breaks the second season curse and spins yet another engrossing mystery.

When Paatal Lok first aired, it was something of a revelation for its incredible world-building and a clever and complex mystery. It was aided by a stout-hearted underdog protagonist, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat in his terrific lead turn.

Paatal Lok 2 sees the return of Ahlawat as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary from the Jamna Paar police station in Delhi. He is entangled in a more complex and dangerous case, which takes far away from his home turf in Nagaland.

For its own good, Paatal Lok 2 doesn't seem to be just parodying or mimicking of what worked before.

It confidently goes into unexpected direction and expands on its storyline in the most organic manner.

Yet, it is distinctly and unmistakably the same show, with the same sense of menace and bleakness, and compassion for its central characters.

Hathiram's subordinate protégé Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) has risen in the ranks and becomes the senior officer. They get back together to investigate the murder of a high-profile politician from Nagaland named Jonathan Thom, who is found brutally murdered in his hotel room in Delhi.

Hathiram and Ansari arrive in Dimapur in their pursuit of missing threads and the looming conspiracy.

They meet SP Meghna Barua (Tillottama Shome) as the local police authority and begin to find clues amid the volatile situation in the north eastern state.

Clocking in at eight episodes, out of which I managed to see four since it dropped at midnight, the show lays a nuanced police procedural action with just enough interpersonal relationship drama and a touch of mystery.

Working on Sudip Sharma's writing foundation, Avinash Arun Dhaware steers the show solo by taking a complete charge from Co-Director Prosit Roy of earlier season. He ably maintains broody atmosphere of the subject material and keeps the narrative consistently engaging.

Just like its debut season, the plot is dense and complex with local politics, power game, class divide, oppression, and socio-political realities of the North East -- which hardly makes for a subject in the mainstream entertainment landspace.

In one of the scenes, a guilelessly character asks: 'Waha train jaati hain?'

Staying true to its template, Paatal Lok 2 is relentless with its pursuit in telling the story with utmost solemnity and without any unnecessary sensationalism but at times, you wish it packed the same sharpness in its police procedural bits like the earlier season.

The pacing dips in some places without urgent energy and high stakes but it makes up for it with strong performances.

All of the actors dig deeply into their roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat bringing his weary burnout to perfection in an immensely watchable central performance.

Both him and Ishwak Singh play off each other within their changed dynamic and their restrained equation delivers some of the most heartfelt, humane moments in the otherwise grim setting.

It is also delightful to see Tillotama Shome in yet another power-packed role that looks like a grittier version of Lipika Rao from The Night Manager.

Film-makers Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua shine in their neatly written characters that add to the mystery of the drama.

Paatal Lok 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Paatal Lok 2 Review Rediff Rating: