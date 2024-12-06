Tanaav 2 Volume 2 Review: Binge-worthy!

Despite being predictable, Sudhir Mishra's Tanaav Season 2 show is a good watch and doesn't lose its steam, says Namrata Thakker.

The first six episodes of Tanaav Season 2 dropped in September and were quite thrilling.

The second part of the season arrives two months later, and the characters get into action right away.

Kabir Farooqi (Manav Vij) and his team go after Fareed Mir aka Al-Damishq (Gaurav Arora) in a cat and mouse chase but the latter manages to save himself from getting captured every time until, of course, he fails.

It was established in the first half of the season that Fareed was planning something explosive. But what? That was a mystery.

In the second half, we get to know that Fareed wants ISIS to dominate in Kashmir. He decides to carry out a blast on the day of the peace conference between India and Pakistan which would have many political dignitaries in attendance.

Amidst all the chaos in Kashmir, Kabir and Fareed's rivalry gets more intense and personal.

On one hand, Fareed loses his younger brother during a cross-fire with Kabir and his team. On the other hand, Kabir loses his father because of Fareed.

Not just that, we see more important characters getting killed, which ups the intrigue and thrill factor despite the predictability of the storyline.

Having said that, a few characters also get lost in the story and you wonder what happened to them.

The second half of the season also explores why Fareed Mir ends up being on the wrong side, which is nice.

There's an episode where Kabir and his team get trapped in a hostile area and it's so gut-wrenching to watch especially when Toshi (Sahiba Bali) gets caught by the stone-pelting crowds. It shows that even when you're in a position of authority in a state like Kashmir, it's not that easy to survive.

Dr Farah (Ekta Kaul) and Kabir’s love angle is explored as well, and their chemistry is still the same: Crackling!

All the scenes between Farah and Kabir are a steal.

There's a portion where we see Farah getting to know Kabir's father and even that's endearing and refreshing to watch.

Season 2 doesn't disappoint.

The acting as well as the thrills are very well done.

The story has a few shockers but overall, it's easy to guess where the makers are heading. That's fine as long as the show keeps you engaged, which it does.

Even more interesting is the fact that the season two ends on a cliffhanger.

Can't wait to watch what is in store going forward.

Tanaav 2 Volume 2 streams on SonyLIV.

Tanaav 2 Volume 2 Review Rediff Rating: