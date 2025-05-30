Karate Kid: Legends Review: Great Watch

If you've watched and liked the Cobra Kai series, you will love this movie and the way it ends, applauds Varun Khanvilkar.

First things first, Karate Kid: Legends is a great watch.

I have been a fan of the Karate Kid franchise and was introduced to it by the Jackie Chan version. Later, I watched the Netflix show Cobra Kai and got hooked.

The movie does a top notch job at connecting the legacies of the two different iterations of the Karate Kid and showing how the various martial arts and fighting styles are connected to each other. It's like Han Shifu (Jackie Chan) says in the movie, 'They're two branches of the same tree.'

The movie follows a similar pattern as the earlier films.

A boy moves to a new city with his mother, only this time Li Fong (Ben Wang) already has a sensei back in his hometown of Beijing, who has taught him kung fu, not karate.

So watching him adapt to karate throughout the movie with the help of not only his own sensei but also the iconic Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and then going on to win the five boroughs is a really enjoyable and wholesome experience.

Every actor has done a phenomenal job at portraying their characters, especially Joshua Jackson (Victor).

His quips hit the spot and his entire boxing segment is quite entertaining.

The movie has some fantastically co-ordinated fight scenes, like the one in the back alley.

Karate Kid: Legends is a feel-good movie that is definitely worth a watch. And if you've watched and liked the Cobra Kai series, you will love this movie and the way it ends.

Varun Khanvilkar is 15 years old, and is a huge fan of the Karate Kid movies!

Karate Kid: Legends Review Rediff Rating: