HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Karate Kid: Legends Review: Great Watch

Karate Kid: Legends Review: Great Watch

By VARUN KHANVILKAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 10:30 IST

x

If you've watched and liked the Cobra Kai series, you will love this movie and the way it ends, applauds Varun Khanvilkar.

First things first, Karate Kid: Legends is a great watch.

I have been a fan of the Karate Kid franchise and was introduced to it by the Jackie Chan version. Later, I watched the Netflix show Cobra Kai and got hooked.

The movie does a top notch job at connecting the legacies of the two different iterations of the Karate Kid and showing how the various martial arts and fighting styles are connected to each other. It's like Han Shifu (Jackie Chan) says in the movie, 'They're two branches of the same tree.'

 

The movie follows a similar pattern as the earlier films.

A boy moves to a new city with his mother, only this time Li Fong (Ben Wang) already has a sensei back in his hometown of Beijing, who has taught him kung fu, not karate.

So watching him adapt to karate throughout the movie with the help of not only his own sensei but also the iconic Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and then going on to win the five boroughs is a really enjoyable and wholesome experience.

Every actor has done a phenomenal job at portraying their characters, especially Joshua Jackson (Victor).

His quips hit the spot and his entire boxing segment is quite entertaining.

The movie has some fantastically co-ordinated fight scenes, like the one in the back alley.

Karate Kid: Legends is a feel-good movie that is definitely worth a watch. And if you've watched and liked the Cobra Kai series, you will love this movie and the way it ends.

Varun Khanvilkar is 15 years old, and is a huge fan of the Karate Kid movies!

Karate Kid: Legends Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VARUN KHANVILKAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Review: Simply enjoy this Karate Kid
Review: Simply enjoy this Karate Kid
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Review
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Review
Thunderbolts Review
Thunderbolts Review
Why A Minecraft Movie Is SO Popular
Why A Minecraft Movie Is SO Popular
Despicable Me 4 Review
Despicable Me 4 Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 2

The Cake Collection: 8 Easy But Scrumptious Recipes

webstory image 3

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

VIDEOS

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over Colombia's reaction to Op Sindoor7:50

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over...

Sierra Leone Parliament honors Pahalgam attack victims 1:06

Sierra Leone Parliament honors Pahalgam attack victims

J-K: Kupwara receives heavy rain and hailstorm0:53

J-K: Kupwara receives heavy rain and hailstorm

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD