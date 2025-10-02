Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush Delivers!

'Idli Kadai wears its heart on its sleeve, embracing nostalgia and roots with both hands. Dhanush is in top form as an actor and director here, mining most of the material,' recognises Arjun Menon.

Idli Kadai is a simple film about legacy, identity and family ties. It works best when it is earnest and not so much when it tries to be formulaic. At its heart, the movie is about fathers and sons and a man split between two selves: The ambitious outsider and the loyal son bound to his origins. It's a film with many ideas, but none that grip you with full force.

The problem is this tug-of-war between old-school melodrama and self-aware introspection. Part of the film embraces its simplicity, the familiar texture of a family story told through its son. The other half keeps dodging clichés, weaving in moments that try to feel deeper, often successfully, sometimes awkwardly.

Murugan (Dhanush) appears to have escaped everything and is struggling with his identity in a job that he does not enjoy.. He's in Bangkok, well placed, and promised the hand of his boss's daughter. But the dream has cracks: He yearns for his parents, and there's friction at home, especially with his brother-in-law, who sees him as the lesser man doomed to serve him. Nothing is working out for Murugan when he learns of some bad news that would turn his life upside down.

What Idli Kadai gives you is exactly what you expect from its trailer: Emotional weight, strong ideas about what staying true to one's roots means, and the question of what we leave behind when we chase something above ourselves.

Dhanush, who says much of this is drawn from his childhood, builds performances that feel personal. You believe he carries guilt, longing, and the guilt of not being there for his parents when it mattered.

But the film falls into predictable rhythms. From its first frame, you both see and feel what's coming: Murugan will realise what he lost in aiming for acceptance in a city that treats him like a label. Parental death. A broken engagement. The ultimate conflict between conformity and home is the theme that Dhanush is interested in parsing through in his fourth directorial.

The screenplay sometimes leans too heavily on sentimentality. Villains feel like one-note and underwritten caricatures. The hero's goodness is never in doubt and is often stressed, which makes his internal struggle feel less surprising, more like a foregone conclusion.

A scene where Meera confronts her family pushes you out of the story because it lays everything bare and underlines the already literal themes of the film. The loud writing is flat in its affectations and its diminishing returns when you push a simple one-line far enough.

Still, there are moments when Idli Kadai soars. Nithya Menon as Kayal is charming; her chemistry with Dhanush adds texture. The soundtrack, sparse in places and evocative, allows emotion to breathe without hammering it, although there are a couple of action blocks where G V Prakash Kumar goes berserk with the tonal balance.

Dhanush's direction shows confidence, especially in how he weaves together timelines, the past, the present, and the way certain callbacks (a passing silhouette, a song half-remembered, or the idli shop as memory anchor) are used to underscore loss without always stating the obvious.

The film's greatest strength is its unabashed sentimentality. In an era where sweeping emotion is often dismissed, Idli Kadai makes sentiment its central project, and it doesn't shy from being shamelessly sentimental and morose about the past and what we have left behind.

But that's also its weakness. Because it leans into the corny emotional beats and does not trust the narrative to do the job. Moral choices feel pre-determined and not earned. Conflicts are resolved cleanly, sometimes too neatly, sometimes in ways that rob the story of tension and make it look inert.

Idli Kadai is not a flawed film, but it plays it safe with its most risky ideas. It succeeds most when it trusts emotion over cleverness and subversiveness. It works best when it lets memories linger without explanation, and when it allows the quieter moments to breathe and settle without making everything broad strokes.

It may not break new ground, but for anyone who cares about stories of our cultural roots, identity, and longing there's much here that hits true and carries meaning in the rat race of today's corporate world.

