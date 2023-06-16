I Love You Review: Forgettable!

This romantic thriller is so predictable! discovers Namrata Thakker.

If you're planning to watch Nikhil Mahajan's directorial venture I Love You, don't have any expectations.

Though the trailer is gripping and interesting, the movie does not have anything to offer. Neither the script nor the performances hold your attention for long.

Rakul Preet Singh plays Satya Prabhakar, a successful working woman, who gets engaged to her beau and co-worker Vishal (Akshay Oberoi), just before leaving for her hometown to celebrate Diwali with her family.

Her good friend and colleague RO aka Rakesh Oberoi (Pavail Gulati) is also set to fly for Delhi along with Satya.

But nobody makes it to the airport as Satya gets stuck in her office alone, which by the way, looks modern and futuristic but has no employees.

Satya tries to get in touch with Vishal, but fails.

She manages to get hold of RO, who immediately comes to her rescue.

RO and Satya are taken aback when they find that the latter's driver is dead.

Within minutes, Satya connects the dots and realises RO is not what he seems.

But it's too late and she's now his captive.

Does Satya manage to escape?

Considering how predictable the storyline is from the first frame, it isn't hard to guess.

The makers don't waste much time to build any mystery.

None of the characters have any backstory, especially RO, who acts like a lunatic. It's hard to understand why he is the way he is.

Also, it's puzzling to see how easy it is for him to kill people.

Rakul Singh fails to put up a strong performance. She looks pretty, but her expressions don't land.

Pavail Gulati, as a creepy stalker, tries to pull off the role as earnestly as possible. Sadly, the bland script and its shoddy execution lets him down.

Akshay Oberoi hardly has any screen time and doesn't make any impact.

Since the movie is only one-and-a-half hour long, it doesn't test your patience.

Still, I Love You is predictable and forgettable.

I Love You streams on Jio Cinema.

I Love You Review Rediff Rating: