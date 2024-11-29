Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Review: Underwhelming Thriller

If approached with minimal expectations, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar offers enough suspense to justify an OTT viewing, observes Sonil Dedhia.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar had all the ingredients to deliver a gripping drama -- an interesting cast, an intriguing plot and a talented director known for thrillers like A Wednesday and Special 26.

Still, the film settles for mediocrity.

While it offers moments of suspense and intrigue, the overall execution feels uneven, leaving it in the realm of average cinema.

The film is set in Mumbai in 2008 and revolves around a high-stakes diamond heist that puts three individuals under suspicion: Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Mangesh Desai (Rajeev Mehta).

Leading the investigation is Inspector Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill), whose instincts drive the narrative.

As the investigation unfolds, the film blurs the lines between guilt and innocence, questioning the motives and morality of its characters.

The setup is strong, and Neeraj Pandey's script attempts to unravel the mystery layer by layer. But the execution struggles to maintain a consistent grip on the audience's attention.

What starts as a promising heist thriller gradually loses steam, weighed down by an uneven narrative pace and underwhelming character arcs.

Pandey has established himself as a master of suspenseful, cerebral storytelling.

Films like Baby and Special 26 showcased his ability to weave intricate narratives while maintaining taut pacing.

Unfortunately, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar lacks the same finesse.

The film's pacing is inconsistent. While some scenes build tension effectively, others drag, causing the narrative to lose momentum.

The screenplay struggles with balancing its multiple characters and subplots. Instead of seamlessly intertwining them, it often feels scattered, as if the film is unsure where its focus should lie.

The moral ambiguity of the characters -- where no one is entirely innocent or guilty -- is a highlight but this theme is not explored deeply enough to leave a lasting impression.

Dialogues rarely sparkle. They fail to deliver the sharp, impactful exchanges that Pandey's films are known for, leaving the emotional and intellectual engagement lacking.

Despite its flaws, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar does have its moments.

The initial setup of the heist and the ensuing investigation are intriguing.

Pandey teases the audience with hints and misdirection, keeping everyone guessing about the true motivations of each character.

The film's visuals and background score add to its appeal.

Mumbai in 2008 is recreated effectively, and the production design immerses the viewer in the setting.

Where Sikandar Ka Muqaddar falters the most is in its pacing and payoff.

The middle portion of the film drags, with scenes that feel repetitive or unnecessary. This slows down the momentum built into the opening act. By the time the climax arrives, the audience's investment in the story may have waned.

The climax, though clever, feels abrupt and underwhelming.

It lacks the emotional or intellectual payoff that one might expect from a Neeraj Pandey thriller.

The film's attempt to leave the audience with an ambiguous moral question is admirable but lacks the punch needed to make a lasting impact.

The performances are a saving grace, even if they don't elevate the film.

Jimmy Sheirgill is ever dependable and delivers a competent portrayal of Inspector Singh, balancing obsession and professionalism. But his character lacks the depth needed to make him truly memorable.

His dialogue delivery and screen presence are strong, yet the script doesn't allow him enough moments to shine.

Avinash Tiwary, as the titular Sikandar Sharma, brings a mix of vulnerability and mystery to the role, but his character feels underexplored.

Tiwary has the charisma to carry complex roles, as seen in his past work but here, he is let down by inconsistent writing.

Tamannaah Bhatia stands out as Kamini, showcasing a blend of strength and vulnerability.

Her transformation from a seemingly simple character into a pivotal figure adds some intrigue but the script does not fully utilise her potential.

The supporting cast, including Divya Dutta and Rajeev Mehta, offer adequate performances but are similarly constrained by limited material.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a film that has the potential to be a standout thriller but falls short.

While it delivers moments of intrigue and features solid performances, its inconsistent pacing and underwhelming character development prevent it from achieving greatness.

Fans of Neeraj Pandey's previous work may find it enjoyable as a one-time watch but it doesn't reach the heights of his previous work.

For viewers seeking a nuanced, edge-of-your-seat thriller, this film might feel underwhelming.

However, if approached with minimal expectations, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar offers enough suspense and moral ambiguity to justify an OTT viewing for this weekend before the audience braces itself for Pushpa 2: The Rule next week.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar streams on Netflix.

