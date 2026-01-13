Ahan Takes Over From Dad Suniel Shetty In Border 2

'When my character died in Border, I felt a strange sense of pride.'

'Today, I sometimes feel that if my character had survived, perhaps I would have been a part of Border 2.'

IMAGE: Anya Singh, Suniel and Ahan Shetty at the Border 2 song launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The makers of Border 2 tapped into nostalgia as they unveiled the recreated version of Jaate Hue Lamhon from J P Dutta's 1997 war classic.

The setting for the event couldn't have been more fitting as the song was launched at Navy Nagar in Colaba, south Mumbai, where the cast and makers celebrated the moment alongside hundreds of military personnel and their families, making the evening even more special.

Ahan Shetty, who plays a naval officer in the film, was present for the launch along with his father Suniel Shetty and his on-screen wife Anya Singh.

The senior Shetty couldn't hide his emotions, visibly proud of his son as he tried to hold back tears.

"This film is very special to me. I was a part of Border, and today, my son is a part of Border 2. That itself is an emotional journey," Suniel said while Ahan stayed close, quietly supporting his papa.

"When Ahan was shooting for the film, I told him: 'Ahan, it is not just uniform. Whatever you do, do it from your heart.' I will always be indebted from a father's point of view that they thought of my son for such a big film," he added.

IMAGE: Anya Singh and Ahan Shetty at the Border 2 song launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ahan made his Hindi debut in 2021 with Tadap, a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, which failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Suniel candidly shared that it wasn't easy for Ahan to keep going after his stumbling start in Bollywood.

"Everyone thinks he is Suniel Shetty's son and he would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life," Suniel said.

"After his first film, there was a little break. There's always turmoil in our lives, you know. But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film."

WATCH: What Ahan Shetty admires about his Border 2 co-stars

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

While the OG star Sunny Deol makes a comeback for the sequel, Suneil Shetty playfully admitted he regrets missing out on being a part of it.

"When my character died in Border, I felt a strange sense of pride. In my mind, there was nothing greater than dying for the nation. But today, I sometimes feel that if my character had survived, perhaps I would have been a part of Border 2," he said.

Moments later, the actor took everyone down memory lane, as he slipped back into his character and delivered the much-loved dialogue.

WATCH: Suniel Shetty recreates his iconic dialogue.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The evening had a lively, celebratory vibe as the Indian Navy band warmed up the crowd with live renditions of beloved Bollywood hits.

The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived when Jaate Hue Lamhon was unveiled, with Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra performing it live, and soon the crowd joined in, humming along with the singers.

IMAGE: Vishal Mishra, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Anya Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod at the Border 2 song launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra sing Jaate Hue Lamhon.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The song portrays a heartfelt farewell, showing soldiers parting from their families before heading off to duty.

A moving slate underscores the emotion: 'Soldiers bleed in war. Families bleed in silence.'

IMAGE: Anya Singh and Ahan Shetty with naval officers at the Border 2 song launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Anya Singh, who rose to fame with Stree 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, called her role in Border 2 a "personal tribute", honouring her own family's legacy of service.

"My grandfather is from the army and fought the 1971 War which the film is based on. So, for me, it was a matter of absolute pride and honour to be a part of this film," Anya said.

"I remember when this film was announced, I knew I had to be a part of it, no matter what. Growing up, I've heard so many stories about the army and the armed forces. All I could think about was how I could give back, through my craft, to those who have served, those who are serving, and those who will serve in the future. This film is my tribute to them."

IMAGE: Team Border 2 at the song launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff