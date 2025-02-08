Bada Naam Karenge Review: Good Watch

A sweet, simple love story sprinkled with family drama and entertainment, something that has been missing from the OTT space for a while, discovers Namrata Thakker.

Sooraj Barjatya makes an impressive OTT debut with a sweet, entertaining love story.

Barjatya, who is known for his family dramas rooted in traditional values and love, gets on the OTT space with Bada Naam Karenge.

Starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, the show's premise is pretty straightforward.

Rishabh and Surbhi are complete opposites who despise each other when they first meet in Mumbai. Their dislike for each other grows until they end up being stuck together because of the nationwide lockdown.

That's when Surbhi and Rishabh really get to know each other well and realise they have much in common.

Both value their families and come from small towns like Ratlam and Ujjain. Of course, there's a stark difference in their economic backgrounds but that doesn't really hinders their relationship which slowly blossoms over the next few episodes.

While Rishabh and Surbhi get to know each other, their families are unaware and have set them up for arranged marriages.

The two go along with the plan and continue to establish their relationship. The first five episodes are a breeze to watch with a lot of entertaining moments between the lead pair.

Their chemistry is bang on and definitely the USP of the show.

Since it's a Barjatya series, there's bound to be some family drama, confusion and unnecessary misunderstandings.

What doesn't work for the show is its slow pace.

Another flaw: Too many characters.

Despite featuring familiar faces like Jameel Khan, Kanwaljit Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani and Deepika Amin, not all of them add any value to the storyline.

Also, it's 2025 but some of the stereotypes that were relevant in the '90s are still shown, and that's disappointing.

The story is not new too.

Still, Palash Vaswani's Bada Naam Karenge is a good watch.

It's a sweet, simple love story sprinkled with family drama and entertainment, something that has been missing from the OTT space for a while.

So watch this one with your family and you won't regret it.

Bada Naam Karenge streams on SonyLIV

Bada Naam Karenge Review Rediff Rating: