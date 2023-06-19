News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Box Office: Adipurush Scores A Century In 3 Days!

Box Office: Adipurush Scores A Century In 3 Days!

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
June 19, 2023 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.

Adipurush has taken a monstrous start at the box office, scoring a century over the weekend itself.

The advance bookings for the film had looked good, but the kind of numbers it went on to garner on its very opening day (Rs 37.25 crore/Rs 372.5 million) was tremendous.

It collected Rs 115 crore* (Rs 1.15 billion) eventually over the weekend.

This is huge, as there are hardly any films that surpass the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark in its first three days itself.

In fact, the Om Raut directorial has scored a bigger weekend than Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114.93 crore/Rs 1.1493 billion), Happy New Year (Rs 108.86 crore/Rs 1.0886 billion), Dhoom: 3 (Rs 107.61 crore/Rs 1.0761 billion) and Dangal (Rs 107.01 crore (1.0701 billion), being next only to Sanju (Rs 120.06 crore/Rs 1.2006 billion) and Brahmastra (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion).

But we're only talking about the Hindi version here. If one adds the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions, the overall weekend collections would be in the Rs 175 crore-Rs 200 crore (Rs 1.75 billion-Rs 2 billion) range.

 

There has been a lot of post-release negativity around the film.

While the weekend survived the controversy, it will boil down to how the film does over the week. If it does well, Bollywood will have another bonafide hit at hand.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
Adipurush Review
Adipurush Review
'This dialogue is being removed right away'
'This dialogue is being removed right away'
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
'Your tears will break his heart'
'Your tears will break his heart'
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
Blinken Visits China Before PM's US Visit
Blinken Visits China Before PM's US Visit
'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'
'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'

More like this

Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram

Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram

Adipurush Gets Fadnavis' Blessing

Adipurush Gets Fadnavis' Blessing

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances