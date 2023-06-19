Box Office: Adipurush Scores A Century In 3 Days!

IMAGE: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.

Adipurush has taken a monstrous start at the box office, scoring a century over the weekend itself.

The advance bookings for the film had looked good, but the kind of numbers it went on to garner on its very opening day (Rs 37.25 crore/Rs 372.5 million) was tremendous.

It collected Rs 115 crore* (Rs 1.15 billion) eventually over the weekend.

This is huge, as there are hardly any films that surpass the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark in its first three days itself.

In fact, the Om Raut directorial has scored a bigger weekend than Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114.93 crore/Rs 1.1493 billion), Happy New Year (Rs 108.86 crore/Rs 1.0886 billion), Dhoom: 3 (Rs 107.61 crore/Rs 1.0761 billion) and Dangal (Rs 107.01 crore (1.0701 billion), being next only to Sanju (Rs 120.06 crore/Rs 1.2006 billion) and Brahmastra (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion).

But we're only talking about the Hindi version here. If one adds the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions, the overall weekend collections would be in the Rs 175 crore-Rs 200 crore (Rs 1.75 billion-Rs 2 billion) range.

There has been a lot of post-release negativity around the film.

While the weekend survived the controversy, it will boil down to how the film does over the week. If it does well, Bollywood will have another bonafide hit at hand.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.