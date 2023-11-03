Aankh Micholi Review: Outdated Humour

Everything about Aankh Micholi is a few degrees louder than it needs to be, sighs Deepa Gahlot.

There was a time when political correctness was not an issue and comic actors like Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, in the post-Himmatwala era of rapidfire Padmalaya productions, tried to whip up laughs by playing characters with disabilities -- a stammer, limp, speech or hearing impairment, night blindness and so on.

Now imagine all those characters in one film, and there's Umesh Shukla's misfire called Aankh Micholi.

Shukla has been responsible for unusual and watchable films like OMG and 102 Not Out, both based on successful stage productions.

This one too has a stagey feel, with a lot of it shot on one location: A mansion in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, where the Singh family resides.

The men are all named after cricketers -- Navjot (Paresh Rawal), and his sons Yuvraj (Sharman Joshi) and Harbhajan (Abhishek Banerjee). The women are Navjot's daughter Paro (Mrunal Thakur), Yuvraj's wife Billo (Divya Dutta) and to wrap up is a kid, Goldie (Ricky Patel), the only sensible one of the lot. (Except for Dutta, not a single authentic Punjabi accent between this lot).

Navjot is amnesiac, Yuvraj is deaf, Harbhajan has a severe stutter and Paro suffers from night blindness.

Normally, this does not impede their lives in any way, except when it comes to hunting for suitable partners for the unmarried Harbhajan and Paro.

Using an online matrimonial service, Navjot finds Rohit Patel (Abhimanyu Dasani), a Gujarati from Australia, who lands up with his relatives (Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor), to see Paro. The Singhs' foe Bhatti (Vijay Raaz) also hovers around, as he wants Rohit Patel as a groom for his sister, but keeps getting fobbed off by Yuvraj and Harbhajan.

Instead of just telling the prospective groom about Paro's disability and those of the others, they pretend all is normal.

So every ordinary interaction or conversation is like jumping through hoops, with the actors hamming away full blast. Not only are their antics totally unfunny, they are often painful to watch.

Much is made of Paro not being able to see her potential groom because he only emerges after dark (no, he is not a vampire, that would have been fun!). In this day and age, she could not have seen a photograph or checked his social media account?

The brothers also have to prevent Bhatti from finding out that they hijacked the eligible groom from under his nose, and this track only works because of Vijay Raaz's performance.

Everything about the film is a few degrees louder than it needs to be -- acting, costumes, make-up, set design.

The biggest drawback is its very outdated look and humour, which even TV sitcoms have outgrown.

The racist ending also threatens (heaven forbid!) a sequel.

