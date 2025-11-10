'Zarine Was The Unifier Of Our Family'

'Zarine spent her last autumn this year with my sister in Kashmir. There, almost as a gentle premonition, Zarine said to my sister, "When I go, let my ashes be scattered across this valley".'

IMAGE: Parveen Babi and Zarine Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Zarine Khan passed into the ages on November 7, leaving behind a devastated family.

Brother-in-law Akbar Khan pens a tribute to Zarine, written in memory of the 'warmth and goodness' of Zarine, writing, 'She was the unifier of our family; not just to her children, but also to all of us five brothers (Feroz, Abbas, Akbar, Sameer, Shahrukh), each one known, I must admit, for our mercurial temperaments!'

Dinesh Raheja captures the best parts here.

IMAGE: Zarine Khan and Sanjay Khan in their younger days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/ Instagram

She was once this lovely little girl in our neighbourhood... bright-eyed, gentle, and full of grace. Her name was Zarine.

My elder brother, Abbasbhai, (Sanjay Khan) set his eyes upon her one day, and in that very moment, something magical happened. Zarine, with her quiet charm, captured his heart.

Together, they began a journey of love, laughter, fame and togetherness.

They built a life so full of happiness, success and grace.

They raised four beautiful children -- Farah, Simone, Suzanne and Zayed -- each one a gem, each one a reflection of the love they shared.

IMAGE: Akbar Khan with sister-in-law Zarine Khan, second from right, and his nieces Laila Khan, Feroze Khan's daughter, left, and Simone Arora, Sanjay Khan's daughter, right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akbar Khan

Their Juhu home (northwest Mumbai) was an epicentre of joy. Laughter filled its walls. Friends and family gathered there in delight.

The aroma of Zarine's food was the talk of every gathering.

The Mughal recipes she had gathered from her mother-in-law Bibi Fatima Begum was the flavour to the recipes.

Behind it all stood the gracious lady of the house, Zarine. Every detail, every warmth, every welcome meticulously planned and lovingly offered.

She was the unifier of our family; not just to her children, but also to all of us five brothers (Feroz, Abbas, Akbar, Sameer, Shahrukh), each one known, I must admit, for our mercurial temperaments!

Yet she had this gift to calm, to soothe, to remind us that beneath it all, we brothers love each other dearly. She knew that blood is thicker than water.

She also shared a special bond with my sister Dilshad, a friendship beyond formality, a closeness beyond words. My sister's home in Kashmir would be our holiday place. Just recently, Zarine and my sister spent a beautiful holiday together in Kashmir, revelling in the floral beauty of that paradise.

Zarine spent her last autumn this year with my sister in Kashmir. There, almost as a gentle premonition, Zarine said to my sister, 'When I go, let my ashes be scattered across this valley.'

Today, her body may have turned to ashes, but her warmth, her goodness, her laughter, and her grace will forever remain in our hearts.

IMAGE: Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Khan/Instagram

My dear brother, Abbasbhai, I know the weight of this loss upon your heart. But I also know your strength, and the deep love that binds you still with Zarine.

Hold close those memories -- that first gaze of love, the laughter you shared, the life you built together. This will help you from stopping tears rolling down your eyes and will bring a smile on your face.

Yes, you will miss your punching bag. But we all knew, those punches were never of anger, those jabs were moments of love. Zarine always understood that.

Now you have Farah, Simone, Suzanne and Zayed, your pillars, your strength, who will fill the space Zarine once so beautifully held.

Your love story, Abbasbhai, will continue beyond time, beyond space, beyond life itself.

May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

May her light shine eternal.

And may her love continue to guide us all.

Ameen.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff