Hrithik Comforts Sussanne At Zarine Khan's Funeral

Several film folk paid their last respects to Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan, as she passed into the ages on November 7. The funeral was held at the Juhu crematorium in northwest Mumbai.

Zarine is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, daughters Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora and Sussanne Khan, and son Zayed Khan .

Hrithik Roshan arrives to comfort his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Zarine's daughter. Also seen here is their son Hridaan and Sussanne's beau Arslan Goni.

Sanjay Khan and his brother Akbar Khan(wearing the cap).

Zayed Khan.

Farah Khan Ali.

Simone Arora seen here with husband Ajay Arora and their sons Yuraaz and Armaan.

Saba Azad and Hrithik.

Esha Deol and Ranjeet flank Sanjay Khan.

Madhurima Nigam.

Priya Dutt.

Alvira Agnihotri.

Kabir Bedi with wife Parveen Dusanj.

Sahil Sangha with Ken Ghosh.

Shama Sikander.

Rinzing Denzongpa.

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Pooja Bedi.

Shabana Azmi.

Anu Ranjan and Poonam Dhillon.

Bina and Talat Aziz.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Jaya Bachchan.

Sonal Chauhan.

Seema Sajdeh.

Nargis Fakhri.

Renu and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Jackie Shroff

Manisha Koirala.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Rajat Bedi.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Anu Deewan and Sunny.

Anushka Ranjan.

Isha Koppikar.

Nikitin Dheer.

Shahbaz Khan.

Ronit Roy.

Rohit Roy.

Kanchan Kapoor Desai with Tina Ambani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff