Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away into the ages in San Francisco, and celebrities broke the shocked silence in the music world with their tributes on social media.

Nandita Das: Shocked and deeply saddened. An irreplaceable loss. The news feels unreal. It always will. Zakirbhai, you will be missed and how. You went too soon.

I have been looking through photos from 2017-18, and memories of working with him on the background score of Manto came alive. One phone call and he said yes to the film.

We worked in LA, on Zoom, in Mumbai. We argued, we laughed, we talked. I had the privilege of watching, observing and learning from him. I had some unfinished conversations that I was hoping to continue with him someday.

My heartfelt condolences to everyone who, like me, mourns his loss and will always celebrate him and his art. Ustad Zakir Hussain will live on forever through his unparalleled music and memory of that infectious laugh that lit up our world.

Dia Mirza: When he played his inner light shone so bright! His joy embraced us all... we experienced divinity.

He would make us laugh and enchant us with his humility, grace and wisdom... his child-like enthusiasm was infectious and his respect for all artists unparalleled.

There is only ONE and we will forever be grateful for his legacy of love, laughter and kindness. The maestro whose golden heartbeat will forever enliven our hearts.

Ustad Zakir Hussain you are loved and will always be remembered with utmost respect. Deepest condolences to all his loved ones. And deepest gratitude to him. Om Shanti.

Akshay Kumar: Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage. Om Shanti.

Farhan Akhtar: One of the greatest artists of our time is no more. Thank you Zakir bhai, for all the joy you brought to the world through your music and your humanity. RIP. Deepest condolences to the family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/X

Kamal Haasan: Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.

Nimrat Kaur: On Feb 28th '24, when I last watched Ustad Zakir Hussain live at Prithvi Theatre I recall my heart beating to the rhythm of the sheer genius of his talent. His international superstardom and the zenith of his achievements are forever here to inspire and energise us.

As a human being, to remain the most humble, gracious and generous through his incomparable life journey is what remains etched as a soul goal for me. His kind eyes and mystical being shall outlive generations... rest in glory Ustadji. Never shall there be another.

Nithya Menen: There is one regret I will have -- that the day actually won't come where I see this extraordinary artist performing live.

What a special soul, with an unadulterated connection to the divine. A true artist. Who didn't take himself so seriously. Such playfulness and lightness in his music and yet, an undeniable intensity that made me forget to breathe.

With a classical instrument he somehow created comedy, made you laugh, and simultaneously marvel at his enormous talent. One of my two favourite people. Both gone now. Rest in peace Maestro. You're definitely soaring very high where you are. #ustadzakirhussain

A R Rahman: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us.

I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/X

Hansal Mehta posts the picture above, and writes: The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustadji.

The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe.

Mohanlal: Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Padma Vibhushan #ZakirHussain sir. His extraordinary talent elevated Indian classical music to the world stage, making him a household name. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the millions of admirers. #OmShanti

Prasoon Joshi: Zakir bhai you made the tabla sing with emotions no words could express, your fingers speaking to the divine when you played.

We shall not mourn your loss for great artist's work lives on. shall hold and cherish even more the rare moment when you sang these lines written by me for Ashawali Dhoop.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amjad Ali Khan/X

Amjad Ali Khan: Words fail me at this point. I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw.

Ricky Kej: Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain @ZakirHtabla. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced.

Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves.

He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon. #ZakirHussain #ustadzakirhussai

Anup Jalota: Can't wrap my head around the news. I'm in pain. Sending love and strength to all his admirers during this difficult time. May we find comfort in his legacy and the joy he brought to our lives.

Shamir Tandon: The bols of Zakir bhai's tabla have put us on the global music firmament many decades ago. Making Indian classical cool and Youtifying the instrument -- such Gargantuan contribution to art and culture. RIP Zakir bhai. Thank you for everything. Grateful.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com