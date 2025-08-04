Karan Johar had an extra special Friendship Day.

His friends Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji won their first ever National Awards (Jawan and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway respectively).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!!' Karan writes.

'@iamsrk bhai....this has been 33 years in the making and I can't help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness!

'Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it,' Karan adds.

'Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone -- we can't wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Sharing a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, he adds: 'I won my first national award with these two & Kajol by my side for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. If this is not full circle, what is?!'

