Shah Rukh Khan bags first National award for 'Jawan'; Massey for '12th Fail'

Shah Rukh Khan bags first National award for 'Jawan'; Massey for '12th Fail'

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
August 01, 2025 19:07 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday won his first National Film Award for best actor for the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, an honour that he shared with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Actor Rani Mukerji was named the best actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was adjudged the best feature film, while the best director honour went to Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story.

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged the award for best popular film for wholesome entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur was named best feature film promoting national, social and environmental values.

Sam Bahadur was also recognised for costume and make-up honours.

The National Film Awards for the year 2023 was announced by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in New Delhi on Friday evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
