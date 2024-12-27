'The demise of #ManmohanSingh ji who (looking back) presided over India's actual 'Acchey Din' feels like the end of an era when India was actually (more) democratic, when Indians were free(er) of fear & intolerance and when Indian public discourse had more decency.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/X

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed into the ages on December 26, and film folk penned their last salute on social media.

Swara Bhasker: The demise of #ManmohanSingh ji who (looking back) presided over India's actual 'Acchey Din' feels like the end of an era when India was actually (more) democratic, when Indians were free(er) of fear & intolerance and when Indian public discourse had more decency. Farewell Dr Singh. You gave India more than you got credit for.

Kamal Haasan: India has lost one of its most eminent statesmen and scholars. The passing of Dr Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era in Indian polity. A man of quiet dignity, he reshaped the nation through his visionary economic and social policies.

Few have influenced the nation's trajectory with such far-reaching impact. His policies, both as Finance Minister and Prime Minister empowered millions, strengthening the fabric of Indian democracy and uplifting the most vulnerable.

His governance was marked by a deep commitment to inclusivity and social justice, ensuring that India's progress reached every corner of society.

His legacy will endure in the annals of Indian history, forever remembered as a leader who quietly but profoundly changed the course of the nation. My sincerest condolences to his family and to the nation on the loss of one of its finest sons.

Madhuri Dixit: Dr Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. A remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti.

Khushboo: I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Prime Minister Shri. Manmohan Singhji. His leadership, wisdom, and dedication significantly impacted India’s growth and development. He will be remembered not only for his economic reforms but also for his integrity and humility. Rest in peace, #ManmohanSinghji. You will be missed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/X

Kapil Sharma: India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten.

Sunny Deol: I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity& contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences.

Dharmendra: Friends, Very sad to know that our Honorable Manmohan Singhji has left us forever ! He was always very affectionate to me. I pray for his soul be in peace.

Hema Malini: Dr Manmohan Singh RIP. The nation mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished sons. Dr Singh, former PM and pathbreaking Finance minister in earlier govts is no more. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The whole nation salutes Dr Singh for his contribution to our economic advancement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/X

Riteish Deshmukh: Today we have lost one of India's finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India's economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji.

Genelia Deshmukh: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of our former PM, Shri Manmohan Singhji. A statesman, economist & a true patriot, he leaves behind a legacy of integrity, wisdom & selfless service to the nation. May his soul rest in peace.

Sanjay Dutt: Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan SinghJi. His contributions to India will never be forgotten.

Nimrat Kaur: A scholar-statesman, an architect of India's economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr Manmohan Singhji. Satnaam wahe guru #RIPManmohanSinghJi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/X

Madhur Bhandarkar: The passing of Dr Manmohan Singhji marks the end of an era. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti.

Randeep Hooda: Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, whose dignified leadership and pivotal role in India's economic liberalization transformed the nation. His wisdom and integrity will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti #DrManmohanSingh

Hansal Mehta: The nation owes him an apology. More than anyone else, I owe him one. Whatever the compulsion, whatever small role I played in that travesty, or whatever the original intent, it is a regret I will carry with a very heavy heart. Sorry, sir. Beyond your achievements as an economist, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, you were an honorable man -- a rare gentleman in a field dominated by ruffians.

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him. He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Vir Das: Dr. Manmohan Singh said that history would remember him kindly. I'm happy to see that's the case on social media today. He had a sense of humour. Leaders mean different things to different people, I can only speak to my experience. Personally, I remember being in my 20s and doing jokes about him on prime time bulletins at CNBC with our team having been made fully aware his office was watching and we're okay with it.

He was the most powerful man in the country and we were doing jokes about him five nights a week on a mainstream news channel, that weren't even that great because we were utterly immature.

Mind you this wasn't even on a comedy show but as a part of a 9 pm news bulletin that every businessperson in the country watched. Think about how far-fetched that seems today.

The mark of a truly great, secure, and humble leader, to my profession, is the ability to take a joke.

Great leaders understand that's part of the job, that powerful politicians and jest have always been historically intertwined, and that taking humour within grace makes them so much greater. In that respect, he stood tall above any Indian leader in my lifespan. Rest in peace sir. Rest in Peace Dr Manmohan Singh.

Guru Randhawa: Waheguru apne charna vich niwas bakshe. Rest in peace sir #ManmohanSingh

Manoj Bajpayee: Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions in every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com