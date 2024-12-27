No PM in past uttered such hateful...: When Manmohan Singh slammed Modi

His flailing and delicate health notwithstanding, the politician in former prime minister Manmohan Singh came out sharply during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he accused his successor Narendra Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the poll campaign.

IMAGE: File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former PM Manmohan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an appeal to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Singh had asserted that only the Congress can ensure growth-oriented progressive future where democracy and Constitution will be safeguarded.

The senior Congress leader had also hit out at the BJP government for imposing an "ill-conceived" Agnipath scheme of the Armed Forces, which he termed as a threat to national security.

"The BJP thinks that the value of patriotism, bravery and service is only four years. This shows their fake nationalism," he had said in what is considered as his last letter to voters of Punjab.

The Congress had released Singh's letter to the media on May 30 in the peak of electioneering that was written ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Singh had said those who trained for regular recruitment were woefully betrayed by the outgoing regime.

"The youth of Punjab, the son of the farmer, who dreams of serving the motherland through the Armed Forces, is now thinking twice about getting recruited only for a 4-year stint. Agniveer scheme endangers national security. Congress party has therefore promised to abolish the Agniveer scheme," he had said.

Mounting an attack on Modi, Singh had said, "I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature. Modi ji is the first prime minister to lower the dignity of public discourse, and thereby the gravity of the office of the prime minister.

"No prime minister in the past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary and coarse terms, meant to target either a specific section of the society or the opposition. He has also attributed some false statements to me. I have never in my life singled out one community from the other. That is the sole copyright of the BJP," the former prime minister had said.

"People of India are seeing through all of this. This narrative of dehumanization has now reached its peak. It is now our duty to save our beloved nation from these forces of discord," Singh had said.

He had appealed to the voters to give love, peace, fraternity and harmony a chance in India and urged the Punjab voters to vote for development and inclusive progress.

"I appeal to all the young minds to exercise caution and vote for a brighter future. Only Congress can ensure a growth-oriented progressive future, where democracy and the Constitution shall be safeguarded," Singh had said.

Modi had accused Singh of saying that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources.

Singh had said people of India are seeing through all of this.

"This narrative of dehumanisation has now reached its peak. It is now our duty to save our beloved nation from these forces of discord," he had said in the letter.

The former prime minister had noted that India is standing at a crucial juncture and in the last phase of voting, "we have one final chance to ensure that democracy and our Constitution is protected from the repeated assaults of a despotic regime, trying to unleash dictatorship in India."

Lauding Punjabis as warriors, he had said they are known for their spirit of sacrifice and indomitable courage and innate belief in the democratic ethos of inclusiveness, harmony, amity and brotherhood can protect our great nation.

"In the past ten years, the BJP government has left no stone unturned in castigating Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat. 750 farmers, mostly belonging to Punjab, were martyred while incessantly waiting at Delhi borders, for months together.

"As if the lathis and the rubber bullets were not enough, none less than the Prime Minister verbally assaulted our farmers by calling them andolanjeevis and parjeevi (Parasites) on the floor of the Parliament. Their only demand was the withdrawal of the three farm laws imposed on them without consulting them," he had said.

"Unprecedented unemployment and unbridled inflation have greatly widened inequality, which is now at a 100-year high. While the Congress-United Progressive Alliance, despite challenges, increased the purchasing power of our people, the misrule of the BJP Government has resulted in depletion of household savings to a historic 47-year low," he had added.