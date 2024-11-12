Why The Pardesi Girl Quit The Movies

'Mom trusted the wrong people, and let the wrong kind of elements get into our life.'

IMAGE: Pratibha Sinha in the song Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani,

One may not remember Pratibha Sinha. but her popular song in Raja Hindustani -- Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahin -- is still heard on radio stations and at dance events.

As the film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor clocks 28 years, Pratibha tells Subhash K Jha just why she quit Bollywood: "The world we live in is by and large misogynistic. We are simple, rustic Nepali people."

Are you proud to be known as the Pardesi Girl?

Am I known as the Pardesi Girl?

Of course. The song became your calling card to fame.

I can't believe 28 years have gone by! It feels as though we were filming the song yesterday.

I recall Dharmesh (Darshan, Director) calling me up and telling me that he was keen on me performing to a song in Raja Hindustani.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Pratibha Sinha in the song Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani.

Didn't you fear you might go unnoticed in a film that starred Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor?

I trusted Dharmesh Darshan completely.

His parents and he had been our family friends and I knew him from the time I was a toddler.

So I agreed immediately.

I was aware of the fact that he was a very gifted and dedicated film-maker, a sensitive and evolved human being who thought with his heart and felt with his mind.

Did you ever expect the song to become so popular?

When one is in the thick of things, one does not expect or even think of any kind of reaction.

Dharmesh had narrated the story to me and it was obvious that the song was propelling the story forward.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Pratibha Sinha in the song Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani/

Why did you quit the industry?

To be honest, I was 'phased out' by the film industry.

I guess I was and still am out of step with the rest of the world.

The world we live in is by and large misogynistic.

We are simple, rustic Nepali people.

Mom (the legendary Mala Sinha, who turned 88 on Monday, November 11, 2024) trusted the wrong people, and let the wrong kind of elements get into our life.

She is naive in many ways.