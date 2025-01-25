Will Sky Force Be R-Day Weekend Bonanza?

'Republic Day week has consistently been a lucrative period for the film industry.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

People at a multiplex theatre watch a movie. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's multiplex chains are anticipating higher occupancy rates this Republic Day weekend, betting on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, a patriotic-themed action movie based on real-life events.

This hope comes after Hindi cinema saw one of its worst performances at the box office in 2024, with multiplex chains struggling to fill their theatres, and now, with the excitement around Pushpa 2: The Rule gradually fading.

Released close to the R-Day last year, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter

As a result, multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis India, and Mukta A2 Cinemas are expecting similar trends this year, with Sky Force's strong pre-release buzz.

"Republic Day week has consistently been a lucrative period for the film industry, and Sky Force is well positioned to capitalise on this trend," Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, the Indian arm of the Mexican movie theatre chain, told Business Standard.

"We are projecting an impressive turnout of over 600,000 viewers during the weekend, with average occupancy expected around 60 per cent," Sampat said.

Sunday, in particular, holds the potential to reach close to 75 per cent occupancy, marking a highly successful theatrical run, he added.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief of business planning and strategy, PVR INOX, India's largest cinema exhibitor, said that this much-anticipated Akshay Kumar blockbuster is tailor-made for the grandeur of the big screen, and his multiplex chain is thrilled to offer audiences the chance to experience it in all its glory.

"The Republic Day weekend is expected to see a significant surge in footfalls, with an anticipated increase of approximately 20 per cent compared to regular weekends, reflecting the strong excitement among moviegoers," Gianchandani added.

Satwik Lele, chief operating officer, Mukta A2 Cinemas, said they are witnessing strong demand in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, where Sky Force has struck a chord with the urban audience.

"Additionally, cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur are showing a significant uptick in bookings, reflecting the widespread excitement for the movie across regions," Lele explained.

For Cinepolis India too, metropolitan cities lead the demand surge. However, Sampat noted that Sky Force is also seeing promising traction in Tier-II cities like Bhopal, Jaipur and Patna, indicating widespread interest across regions.

PVR INOX has introduced a special promotional offer to further enhance their footfalls, promising Rs 250 discount on every Sky Force movie transaction made through their application or Web site.

Similarly, Mukta A2 Cinemas is also optimistic about its food and beverage offerings.

It is not just Sky Force but regional movies are also witnessing similar demand.

"We're seeing notable interest in regional films in markets like South India and Maharashtra, where language-specific content resonates deeply with the audience," said Lele.

"Regional cinema continues to thrive alongside mainstream Bollywood releases, and the diversity in content ensures there's something for everyone," Lele added.

Sampat added that Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, a Malayalam language mystery comedy thriller featuring Mammootty, is poised to be a blockbuster.

Regional titles like Umbarro (Gujarati) and Fussclass Dabhade are also generating strong anticipation, and are likely to perform well this weekend.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com