It's A Wrap For The Family Man 3

It's A Wrap For The Family Man 3

January 24, 2025 19:11 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

It's a wrap for the third season of The Family Man.

Directors Raj & DK took to Instagram and announced the news with a big party for the cast and crew.

Sharib Hashmi aka J K Talpade was seen enjoying the moment by clicking picture with the star lead,

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has become a household name, thanks to his brilliant performance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

Say hello to The Family Man 3 team!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, Vipin Kumar Sharma and Ashlesha Thakur get together for a group pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

Priyamani plays Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the series.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

Samantha, who starred in The Family Man 2 as well as the director duo's Citadel, makes sure to party with them.

Also seen are Writer Sita R Menon and of course, Raj and DK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj & DK/Instagram

The Family Man 3 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali.

