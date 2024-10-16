Will Singham Again Restore PVR's Profits

The success of Stree 2, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film, was significant to PVR Inox's performance in the July-September quarter.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.

PVR Inox, India's largest film exhibitor, is banking on the anticipated success of its lineup of multi-starrer movies, including Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2: The Rule (the Allu Arjun starrer will be released in five languages), to restore profitability.

"Going forward, I think with the recovery in admissions and a very strong lineup of films in the festival season and fourth quarter, we expect footfall and occupancy to improve substantially, which will have a positive impact on profitability," said Gaurav Sharma, chief financial officer of PVR Inox, in an interview with Business Standard.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The multiplex chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore (Rs 118 million) for the quarter ended September, compared with a net profit of Rs 166.3 crore (Rs 1.66 billion) in the same quarter last year. The company's net loss stood at Rs 179 crore (Rs 1.79 billion) in the April-June quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations dropped by around 19 per cent to Rs 1,622.1 crore (Rs 16.221 billion), down from Rs 1,999.9 crore (Rs 1.999 billion) in the same quarter last year.

"Last week, we had Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra performing well at the cinemas," said Sanjeev Kumar, executive director of PVR Inox, during the earnings call.

The company expects a higher number of Hollywood movies to be released in the ongoing quarter and in 2025 compared to 2023, as last year's Hollywood releases were disrupted due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The company also expects the return of blockbuster movies next year, according to executives in the earnings call with analysts.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Earlier, the company announced that movie re-releases would become a major part of its business model, which contributed roughly 6 per cent of the company's second-quarter admissions.

The company reduced its net debt by Rs 140.9 crore (Rs 1.41 billion) in the last quarter, bringing its net debt to Rs 1,153.1 crore (Rs 11.53 billion) at the end of September.

The success of Stree 2, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film, was significant to PVR Inox's performance in the July-September quarter.

The company plans to add 110 to 120 screens in 2024-2025 (FY25), having already added 71 screens to date. It also plans to shut down 30 to 35 low-performing screens in H2FY25.

Currently, the company's overall screen portfolio includes 1,747 screens in 356 cinemas across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.