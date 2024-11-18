Will Sabarmati Report Be Vikrant's Biggest Hit?

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna in The Sabarmati Report.

Two weeks after Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, there was a flurry of releases with films across various languages arriving in theatres.

The Sabarmati Report was supposed to release in the summer but a few creative calls were taken, post which even a new director came in. Scenes were reshot and the new product finally arrived last week.

Such genre of films have their own limitations and it eventually boils down to critical acclaim and audience word-of-mouth.

The film took took a fair start and registered a decent weekend of Rs 6.50 crore* (Rs 65 million). This is quite close to Vikrant Massey's biggest opener 12th Fail that had netted Rs 6.70 crore (Rs 67 million) before going on to hit a half century.

IMAGE: Suriya in Kanguva.

The dubbed South releases did not cover much distance.

Kanguva was promoted well for the last few months and was expected to score an opening day of at least Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) with a four-day weekend total poised to be in excess of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million).

But this did not happen as the reviews for the Suriya starrer were not the best and audience interest didn't peak either.

As a result, the weekend collections were under Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million).

IMAGE: Varun Tej in Matka.

The Varun Tej starrer Matka saw a token Hindi release, and the weekend score was less than Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million). Disaster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.