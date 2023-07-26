News
Will RRR Have A Sequel? We Tell You

Will RRR Have A Sequel? We Tell You

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 26, 2023 10:10 IST
There has been a lot of talk lately on a sequel to S S Rajamouli's international blockbuster, RRR.

The film's writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the director's father, tells Subhash K Jha: "It's both a yes and a no. After the release of RRR, I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa."

Prasad says the idea appealed to Rajamouli: "My son liked it and asked me to develop it into a full script."

He says the sequel is likely to happen after Rajamouli completes his film with Mahesh Babu.

 

"Right now, he is fully into the movie with Mahesh Babu. Knowing my son's temperament, he will not pay attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that, if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time... Insha Allah!"

SUBHASH K JHA
'Bollywood has not tapped me properly'
'Is something wrong with friend-zoning?'
'We hadn't mentioned Mamata Banerjee'
When President Wanted To Get Rid Of Rajiv
Is Sharmila Nicollet Best Looking Golfer?
10,774 Employees Laid Off In 6 Months
Teenage son of LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest
