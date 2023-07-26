Will RRR Have A Sequel? We Tell You

There has been a lot of talk lately on a sequel to S S Rajamouli's international blockbuster, RRR.

The film's writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the director's father, tells Subhash K Jha: "It's both a yes and a no. After the release of RRR, I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa."

Prasad says the idea appealed to Rajamouli: "My son liked it and asked me to develop it into a full script."

He says the sequel is likely to happen after Rajamouli completes his film with Mahesh Babu.

"Right now, he is fully into the movie with Mahesh Babu. Knowing my son's temperament, he will not pay attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that, if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time... Insha Allah!"