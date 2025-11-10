HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will India Shine At The Grammys?

November 10, 2025 11:23 IST

IMAGE: Sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar has added two more nominations to her kitty.

Her single Daybreak earned her a nomination for Best Global Music Performance, while her latest album Chapter III: We Return To Light -- a collaboration with Alam Khan and drummer Sarathy Korwar -- secured a nomination for Best Global Music Album for the 68th Grammys.

Reacting to her nominations, Anoushka posted on Instagram, 'Today is a day of contrasts - a horrific migraine AND news of my 12th and 13th Grammy nominations all in one afternoon. I'm beyond grateful, from my horizontal position in this darkened room, to have Chapter III: We Return to Light nominated for Best Global Album and Daybreak up for Best Global Music Performance. To be nominated alongside the incredible @alamsarode and @sarathykorwar, with whom I made this music, makes it all the sweeter.'

Among the many who congratulated her was Priyanka Chopra, who posted, 'Just queen energy. Congratulations.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Bhatia /Instagram

Delhi-based Singer-Composer Siddhant Bhatia has been nominated in the Best Global Music category for his album Sounds of Kumbha, a 12-track collection that fuses devotional motifs with contemporary soundscapes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charu Suri/Instagram

Madurai-born, New York-based Charu Suri, an Indo-American jazz pianist and composer, has been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her work Shayan.

The Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

