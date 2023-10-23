Will Ganapath's Sequel Get Released?

With Ganapath opening to shockingly low numbers at the box office, it is almost unlikely that the promised sequel will be released.

The buzz is that Director Vikas Bahl had shot both Part 1 and 2 of Ganapath simultaneously, so now the producers are in a fix as to what they should do with the remaining saga.

A source close to Ganapath's producers tells Subhash K Jha, "It is unlikely that they have shot the sequel, so they will have no problem shelving the project."

What losses is Ganapath staring at?

"The producers have already sold satellite and OTT rights at around Rs 52 crore to Rs 54 crore (Rs 520 million to Rs 540 million), so the losses are minimised. They are not bothered with the theatrical figures."

But the catastrophic response to Ganapath may just impact the career of its lead actor, Tiger Shroff.