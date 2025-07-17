Why's Rakul Hanging Upside Down?

Twinkle is in love with... Ananya is gym-ready... Genelia promotes Junior...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh probably sees life more clearly from this angle, and gives some words of wisdom: 'We often hear the word self love /self care but what does it truly mean?

'Self care isnt always glamorous .. it's discipline with a touch of grace .. For me it's a balance of emotional, physical and mental well being .. it's my sanctuary where the outside noise fades and I look inward.

'It's showing up for yourself on tough days, good and bad days and every day in between with love, presence and strength. @anshukayoga #happyselfcaremonth Share with me Aapka self care ritual kya hai?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna enjoys some #MeTime with Akshay Kumar and writes, 'A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket... Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows... I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'blooming with style, sweating with power.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shares a picture from Jaipur and writes, 'She came to her garden and whispered to the plants, until her smile returned and her mind was calm.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

After Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia Deshmukh moves on to her next film, Junior, taking it to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The action film also stars Sreeleela and Kreethi Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal reminds the world how stunning his wife Katrina Kaif is on her birthday on July 16.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari shows off her street wear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

'Life's a winding road through mountain peaks -- fresh look, new direction,' says Sunny Deol.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff