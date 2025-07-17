Why's Rakul Hanging Upside Down?

Twinkle is in love with... Ananya is gym-ready... Genelia promotes Junior...
Rakul Singh probably sees life more clearly from this angle, and gives some words of wisdom: 'We often hear the word self love /self care but what does it truly mean?
'Self care isnt always glamorous .. it's discipline with a touch of grace .. For me it's a balance of emotional, physical and mental well being .. it's my sanctuary where the outside noise fades and I look inward.
'It's showing up for yourself on tough days, good and bad days and every day in between with love, presence and strength. @anshukayoga #happyselfcaremonth Share with me Aapka self care ritual kya hai?'
Twinkle Khanna enjoys some #MeTime with Akshay Kumar and writes, 'A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket... Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows... I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement.'
Ananya Panday is 'blooming with style, sweating with power.'
Amyra Dastur shares a picture from Jaipur and writes, 'She came to her garden and whispered to the plants, until her smile returned and her mind was calm.'
After Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia Deshmukh moves on to her next film, Junior, taking it to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The action film also stars Sreeleela and Kreethi Reddy.
Vicky Kaushal reminds the world how stunning his wife Katrina Kaif is on her birthday on July 16.
Shweta Tiwari shows off her street wear.
'Life's a winding road through mountain peaks -- fresh look, new direction,' says Sunny Deol.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff