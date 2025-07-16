'Contradiction Isn't Conflict'

Shriya goes desi... Bhumi gets ready for her birthday week... Mithali keeps her tummy happy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Like Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of layering a t-shirt with a black sequined gown? Fusion fashion went to a whole new level!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran tries her own version of butter yellow stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar, who turns 36 on July 18, starts the celebrations of her birthday week early.

'I have found a lightness this July, Rainy days are passing by.... Birthday week,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Palkar/Instagram

'Food is truly the way to my heart and this place and the people figured it out!' says Mithali Palkar from Coimbatore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Want a bob like Tara Sutaria?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani gets inked.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is day-dreaming about her island holidays.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Double shifts. Night shoots. Sleepless eyes. But what a gift it is to be working -- even on the hard days. Smiling through,' posts Raashii Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is 'calling from 1988.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

Tinaa Datta looks hot in a stylish black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

'I was paused in the middle of a conversation because the light was falling aesthetically,' Nikita Dutta tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Meet Trisha Krishnan's friend, Izzy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur rocks a black sari look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza: 'Casually being photobombed by Burj!'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Satish Bodas/Rediff