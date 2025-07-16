HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Contradiction Isn't Conflict'

'Contradiction Isn't Conflict'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 09:23 IST

x

Shriya goes desi... Bhumi gets ready for her birthday week... Mithali keeps her tummy happy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Like Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of layering a t-shirt with a black sequined gown? Fusion fashion went to a whole new level!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran tries her own version of butter yellow stars.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar, who turns 36 on July 18, starts the celebrations of her birthday week early.

'I have found a lightness this July, Rainy days are passing by.... Birthday week,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Palkar/Instagram

'Food is truly the way to my heart and this place and the people figured it out!' says Mithali Palkar from Coimbatore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Want a bob like Tara Sutaria?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani gets inked.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is day-dreaming about her island holidays.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Double shifts. Night shoots. Sleepless eyes. But what a gift it is to be working -- even on the hard days. Smiling through,' posts Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is 'calling from 1988.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

Tinaa Datta looks hot in a stylish black gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

'I was paused in the middle of a conversation because the light was falling aesthetically,' Nikita Dutta tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Meet Trisha Krishnan's friend, Izzy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur rocks a black sari look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza: 'Casually being photobombed by Burj!'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Songs From Prakash Mehra's Films
10 Songs From Prakash Mehra's Films
Like Janhvi's Tulsi Kumari Look? VOTE!
Like Janhvi's Tulsi Kumari Look? VOTE!
'Before Rajiv's Murder, No One Knew Suicide Bombers'
'Before Rajiv's Murder, No One Knew Suicide Bombers'
Ananya's Stylish Greek Holiday
Ananya's Stylish Greek Holiday
10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish
10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St James Palace2:41

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St...

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft0:28

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai3:11

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD