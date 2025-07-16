'Kareena Is The Opposite Of Jab We Met's Geet'

'A director's actor, if I had told her to jump from a building, she would probably have.'

'But I only told her to jump off a running train...'

She has many silver jubilees to her credit, but this one is a rare distinction. We celebrate Kareena Kapoor's 25th year in showbiz and the journey continues.

The actress has played several memorable characters, from the bubble-headed Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to a sex worker in Chameli, from a desi Desdemona in Omkara to a runaway bride in Veere Di Wedding and Crew's flight attendant-turned-smuggler Jasmine.

But the character she is most identified with is Geet from Jab We Met.

Interestingly, the film's writer-director Imtiaz Ali asserts that she is nothing like her iconic character.

Recalling their first meeting, he tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "While she was very polite, Kareena was somewhat distant, not allowing herself to interact a lot and keeping the conversation a little formal."

'Is Kareena like Geet?'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.

Is Kareena like Geet? I don't believe she is.

I would say that in some ways, they are the opposite of each other.

For one, Kareena does not open up to strangers easily.

She didn't even open up to me when I met her for the first time at her Bandra apartment to narrate a story that turned into the film, Jab We Met.

While she was very polite, she was somewhat distant, not allowing herself to interact a lot and keeping the conversation a little formal.

That was my first impression of her, but not a lasting one.

I believe that those who are open, impulsive and vulnerable sometimes guard themselves by being slightly standoffish with those they don't know well and that's how it turned out with me.

Back then, we had only a short conversation, Kareena didn't even hear the full story.

Busy with other commitments, she said she couldn't do my film.

'I thought Shahid was too young to play Aditya Kashyap'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met.

After that, I wanted to make the film with many others, but Jab We Met has the distinction of being the most rejected film.

I couldn't even make it with those who were interested.

Almost a year later, I met Shahid Kapoor for something else and he asked me about this story.

I thought he was too young to play Aditya Kashyap, but he wanted to do the role.

He asked who my choice for the girl was and I admitted that I had met Kareena, had even spoken to her earlier, but things did not materialise.

'I don't think she's heard this story,' he stated, and suggested we meet the next day.

Casually dressed, Kareena sat on the floor with Shahid and Manish Malhotra and listened to me as I gave them a full two-and-a-half hour narration.

The vibe was very different this time.

I could see she was completely taken in by the story.

Instinctively, I knew she was in and I was elated.

Today, I can't imagine anyone but her as Geet.

'Kareena confided that her Hindi wasn't very good'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.

Geet is a happy-go-lucky girl who speaks with a certain gushing enthusiasm, a kind of bursting forth.

Kareena brought this out very well though innately she is not a very talkative person. But she is a natural and instinctive actor.

She is more reserved, but there's a warmth in her that you can see in Geet too.

Before we started shooting, she took me into confidence and confided that her Hindi wasn't very good.

That surprised me because I always thought she spoke the language well. But she insisted that despite the general impression, it would help if she got the dialogue earlier and I worked with her on her lines.

It amazed me to see how she took the words I had written for Geet and made them her own so seamlessly.

'In several scenes, she faced the camera with no make-up'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met.

Kareena was the first top-ranking leading lady I worked with and I was apprehensive, wondering if she would be focussed on full make-up.

But again, she surprised me by agreeing to face the camera without any make-up for so many scenes, and by no me-up, I mean none at all.

There was no hesitation, no intellectual discussion, her belief was extreme and ultimate.

A director's actor, if I had told her to jump from a building, she would probably have.

But I only told her to jump off a running train...

'I'm afraid of running trains!'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.

On our first day on the train, which happened to be in Mumbai itself, Kareena was really excited to enter the passenger' boogey.

She candidly confessed that this was the first time she was on a train.

That worried me because I needed her to be comfortable on a train since Geet jumps in and jumps off a running train without missing a beat.

When I pointed this out to her, she admitted that while she remembered the scenes from the narration, she hadn't expected to do the shots herself.

'I thought you would manage with cuts or visual effects,' she reasoned, exclaiming when I shook my head, 'But how can that happen? I'm afraid of running trains!'

I reassured her she would not have to take any life risks. While shooting, we would see how far she could go and then I would call 'Cut', take another shot and do some jugglery during editing.

To my surprise, as soon as I shouted 'Action', Kareena forgot her fears and jumped off the running train chasing after Shahid's Aditya, shouting at him to hurry back or he would miss the train.

When he glares at her and refuses to budge, she runs back, stumbles and falls, watching helplessly as the train pulls out of the station leaving her stranded too.

After the shot was canned, I pointed out to her that she had done the impossible.

Still dazed, she woke up from her performance, shooting me an incredulous, 'Oh really? Wow!'

After that, we shot her introduction scene where she chases after the running train, making sure that all the pieces of her baggage, from her bags and soft toys to a framed photograph of Babaji, are loaded, before grabbing a fellow passenger's hand and jumping into the compartment, gleefully announcing that she has never missed a train.

Again, she did the shot herself despite her earlier fears.

She just flowed into the scenes, there was so much passion and conviction in every action, and what's more she looked so good too.

'It was lovely to see how Kareena got the vibe so right'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor with Vivek Oberoi in the 2004 political drama Yuva.

I cannot judge her in my own film, but there are two performances which have really impressed me.

One is Yuva in which Kareena plays a girl from Kanpur who comes to study in a college in Kolkata.

I have met many girls like Meera from rich families in small towns of UP when studying in Delhi and despite being a Mumbaikar, it was lovely to see how she got the vibe so right.

I guess Mani sir (Director Mani Ratnam) must have told her something about Meera's background and Kareena imbibed it completely in her performance.

'She was as good as the other accomplished actors in Omkara'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2006 crime drama Omkara.

Another superb performance is Dolly Mishra in Omkara.

There is a particular scene where she is in a room with several others and they are talking.

I had gone to see the film in the theatre with friends and while watching this scene, I realised that these actors had been doing theatre for decades and were among the best acting talent of the country.

Kareena, in comparison, was a child, a young and glamorous Hindi film heroine.

Yet, she was as good as the other accomplished actors, her natural talent shining through.

I would go so far as to say that she is the most authentic part of that scene.

It's impossible to fathom how she could have played Dolly Mishra so convincingly.

'I keep meeting Kareena at events, but we haven't hung out in a while'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Refugee.

I saw Kareena's debut film, Refugee, in the theatre too, and even back then, I thought this girl showed a lot of talent and promise.

There was a vivaciousness about her.

In one particular scene, where she needs to be a little forceful, she comes across as almost rude because of this vivaciousness.

I keep meeting Kareena at events, but we haven't hung out in a while.

The last time was quite a few years ago, at a party in her home, with Saif (husband Saif Ali Khan) for company.

I know she still has a fondness for me which she doesn't know how to express in the obvious manner.

'What hasn't changed is Kareena's spirit'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.

It's been almost 18 years since Jab We Met released on October 25, 2007, and physically we have all changed.

What hasn't changed is Kareena's spirit, she still exudes that nice, clean energy.

I often hear people say the film is as fresh today; when I watch it, I engage with it in the way that a director would, but I would want to believe that this echo of freshness is true.

No, I've never wanted to make a sequel because there is nothing left to tell in the story now.

Whenever I am approached, I point out that for the film to be made, I would have to create a conflict between Geet and Aditya.

'Would they want to see them fighting in the very first scene?' I ask.

That's enough to dissuade even the most hardcore supporter of remakes and sequels.

What I would like to make today is a comedy, with Kareena in a corporate type job, in a crime syndicate.

She plays this woman who is trying to manage a lot of things, but unable to keep everything in order.

She makes a lot of mistakes and while that messes things for the syndicate, it works to the advantage of society per se.

That would be fun!

