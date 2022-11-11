Say Hello To Preity's Twins

Priyanka and Malti get ready for Christmas... Malaika says yes!... Kartik gains 13 kilos for Freddy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta celebrates the first birthdays of her adorable twins by putting up their pictures and writing a touching note.

'I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it's been a year. My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia.

'Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always. I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity's love note to son Jai: 'Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who zipped to India after three years, is back in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After giving Malti a hug, what's the next thing she did? Put up her Christmas tree, of course!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Getting into the Christmas spirit!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora sent Netizens in a tizzy when she put up this picture and captioned it, 'I said YES.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

But no, it has nothing to do with a certain Arjun Kapoor.

Instead, it's a new show and she explains it here: 'I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Dhairya Karwa, the lanky gent we last saw in Gehraiyaan, joins Tara Sutaria on Apurva, which is currently being shot in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan put on 13 kilos for his December release Freddy, and says, 'This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights, Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar shares a pic with Madhur Bhandarkar, the director of his next film India Lockdown, and writes, 'Witness the heart wrenching journey of madhav & his family #IndiaLockdown premiers December 2nd only on #Zee5.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'The programme mesmerised both the artistes and the audience. We were all under a magical spell of the Sutradar -- the Lord himself -- Krishnji who seems to have been with us throughout the performance. Jai Shri Krishna! Radhe Radhe! Photos from the programme Radha Ras Bihari on the 9th evening,' notes Hema Malini of her recent dance performance in Mathura, her Lok Sabha constituency.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares the poster of her film Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa. Directed by Revathy, it releases on December 9.

Husband Ajay Devgn puts in an encouraging note: 'Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It's going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations @kajol @revathyasha @vishaljethwa06 @rahulbose7 @simplyrajeev @aahanakumra'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan wishes sister Sreeja on her birthday: 'To the Strongest lady in my house!! Happy birthday @sreejakonidela.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz turned 36 on November 1 and thanks her fans for the love: 'I got so much love on my birthday and got to spend it with my family and some amazing new people whom I now call my friends.

'I'll get around to putting up some more pictures, but for now just happy, thankful, and fortunate to be feeling this way.'